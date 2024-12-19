Gisèle Pelicot rape trial LIVE: Dominique Pelicot weeps as he's jailed for 20 years with sentences handed down

All 51 men accused of rape and sexual assault of Gisèle Pelicot in France, in a case which shocked the country, have been found guilty

Among them are her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, who admitted he carried out a depraved campaign of drugging his wife so that he could invite strangers to sexually assault and rape her while she slept.

He was the first to be found guilty of aggravated rape on Thursday morning. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Ms Pelicot, 72, bravely waived her right to anonymity in the case, defiantly telling the court: “The shame is theirs”.

The case has galvanised campaigners against sexual abuse in France and has prompted the country to begin rethinking its legal definition of rape.

'Monster of Avignon' jailed for 20 years for raping ex-wife Gisèle Pelicot

Some defendants given more lenient sentences than requested by prosecutors

Dominique Pelicot weeps as sentences read out

All 51 men guilty of offences in mass rape and sex assault trial

Dominique Pelicot considering appeal

10:17 , Josh Salisbury

Dominique Pelicot's lawyer says her client is considering lodging an appeal against his 20-year sentence.

The defendants all have 10 days to appeal.

Supporter outside court welcomes sentences for rapists

10:10 , Josh Salisbury

A woman supporting Gisèle Pelicot outside the courtroom in Avignon has welcomed the sentences for the 51 men convicted of raping and sexually assaulting her.

The supporter, Ruth, told Reuters: “I'm very glad, I'm happy to hear that all the people got their sentences.

"It is important for women across the world to see that people who cross boundaries like that and commit rapes like that will receive an adequate sentence."

Slogans on placards by supporters read "Christmas in prison, Easter in prison" and "All the women on earth support you, thank you Gisèle".

Supporters for Gisele Pelicot outside the court in Avignon (Reuters)

Some defendants receive lesser sentences than requested as hearing concludes

10:01 , Josh Salisbury

The sentencing has now concluded, with the courtroom emptying out.

All 51 defendants have been sentenced, but many received more lenient terms than requested by French prosecutors.

Dominique Pelicot was handed the maximum-possible sentence of 20 years for his sickening crimes in which he drugged Gisèle and invited more than 70 strangers to rape her while comatose.

But several co-defendants received lighter sentences than had been requested. Among them was Jean-Pierre Marechal who was jailed for just 12 years.

That was less than the 17-year term prosecutors sought.

Marechal was found guilty of following in Dominique Pelicot’s footsteps and drugging and raping his own wife over the course of five years.

Defendant who fled justice gets 12-year sentence

09:54 , Josh Salisbury

A defendant who is not in court today because he is on the run has been handed a 12-year sentence.

Hassan Ouamou, 30, fled justice for Morocco. He has told French officials he has no intention of returning to France to face punishment.

Ouamou was earlier found guilty of aggravated rape in the case.

Police vans arrive to take men into custody

09:51 , Josh Salisbury

Police vans have arrived outside the courthouse to take the men into custody when sentencing concludes.

(REUTERS)

Dominique Pelicot weeps as sentences read out

09:42

Dominique Pelicot is weeping as the sentences are read out.

Pelicot was earlier sentenced to 20 years for inviting more than 70 strangers to his home to rape his comatose and drugged ex-wife.

Sentencing is continuing in the case, with sentences ranging from three years to 20 years.

All 51 men in case guilty as sentencing continues

09:30 , Josh Salisbury

The verdicts have been now been handed down in the case, with judges quickly moving through sentences.

All 51 men have been found guilty of offences in connection with the case.

All defendants who were accused of rape have been found guilty on that charge, with the exception of one defendant who was found guilty of sexual assault.

One man is on the run, and was tried in his absence.

Dominique Pelicot jailed for 20 years

09:26

Dominique Pelicot has been jailed for 20 years for his campaign of rape and abuse against his ex-wife.

This is the term that was requested by prosecutors and is the maximum allowed under French law.

His co-accused, Jean-Pierre Marechal, has been jailed for 12 years.

This is less than the 17 years requested by prosecutors.

Marechal was earlier found guilty of drugging and raping his own wife over the course of five years.

Defendant acquitted of rape but guilty of sexual assault

09:24 , Josh Salisbury

One of the 51 defendants, Saifeddine Ghabi, has been acquitted of rape but found guilty of sexual assault.

He is the only defendant so far who had been facing a rape charge not to be found guilty on that count.

The 36-year-old lorry driver had earlier told the court that he was not guilty of rape, saying there was no penetration.

Prosecutors have requested a ten-year sentence in his case.

Verdicts so far - 36 found guilty of rapes

09:20 , Josh Salisbury

Judges have now read out 36 verdicts of the 51 to be delivered today.

So far, all those have been found guilty of aggravated rape in the case, including Dominique Pelicot, Ms Pelicot’s ex-husband.

One of those, Jean-Pierre Marechal, was found guilty of following Dominique Pelicot’s lead and drugging and raping his own wife for five years.

Several others have also been convicted of possessing child sexual abuse imagery alongside the rapes.

Ten more defendants found guilty of rape

09:14 , Josh Salisbury

Ten more men have been found guilty of aggravated rape against Ms Pelicot.

Several of those were also convicted of other offences uncovered during the case, including two who were found to have possessed child sexual abuse material.

20 defendants found guilty of rape so far

09:09

At least 20 defendants have been found guilty of rape so far in verdicts read out by the court.

There are 51 accused of rape and sexual assault, including Dominique Pelicot who was earlier found guilty of drugging and raping his ex-wife. He faces 20 years in prison for the sick crimes.

Five more men guilty of aggravated rape

09:05 , Josh Salisbury

The verdicts are now being quickly handed down. Five more men have been found guilty of raping Ms Pelicot.

These are:

- Jacques Cubeau

- Nicolas Francois, who was also found to have possessed child sexual abuse imagery

- Simoné Mekenese

- Thierry Parisis

- Patrice Nicolle

Four more men found guilty of aggravated rape

09:02 , Josh Salisbury

Four more men have been found guilty of aggravated rape in verdicts read out by judges.

These are:

- Christian Lescole

- Cyrille Delville

- Florian Rocca

- Charly Arbo

Co-defendant found guilty of drugging and raping own wife

09:00 , Josh Salisbury

Judges have found co-defendant Jean-Pierre Marechal guilty of drugging and raping his own wife.

Marechal had earlier admitted in the trial that he followed Dominique Pelicot’s lead, and began to drug and rape his wife for five years.

The 63-year-old also invited Dominique to rape her too.

Dominique Pelicot found guilty

08:56 , Josh Salisbury

Dominique Pelicot has been found guilty of drugging and raping his wife in a years-long campaign of abuse.

He has also been found guilty of the attempted aggravated rape of the wife of one of the co-accused, Jean Pierre Marechal, and taking indecent images of his daughter, Caroline, and his daughters-in-law, Aurore and Celine.

Guilty: Dominique Pelicot (Supplied)

Pictured: The scene outside court

08:54 , Josh Salisbury

(REUTERS)

Abuser was uncovered after filming up women's skirts

08:46 , Josh Salisbury

As a reminder, Dominique Pelicot’s crimes were uncovered after a supermarket security guard caught him filming up women's skirts in September 2020.

Police subsequently found his library of homemade images documenting years of abuse inflicted on his wife.

There were more than 20,000 photos and videos in all, stored on computer drives and catalogued in folders marked "abuse", "her rapists", "night alone" and other titles, the court has heard.

The abundance of evidence led police to the other defendants.

In the videos, investigators counted 72 different abusers but were not able to identify them all - with around 20 still at large.

Dominique Pelicot (Supplied)

What jail term does Dominique Pelicot face?

08:38 , Josh Salisbury

French prosecutors have asked for the maximum 20-year prison sentence for 72-year-old Dominique Pelicot.

The retired electrician and estate agent has admitted the charges against him.

Most of the 50 co-accused men, now aged 26 to 74, deny having raped Gisèle.

Some have said they believed they were enacting a couple's fantasy and that they believed Ms Pelicot had consented. They face terms of between four and 18 years.

Dominique Pelicot is set to receive a 20-year sentence - the maximum possible under French law (via REUTERS)

Verdicts expected shortly

08:34 , Josh Salisbury

The verdicts in the case are due to begin shortly.

Dominique Pelicot, 72, and his 50 co-defendants have assembled to hear the verdicts to be handed down against them.

Dominique Pelicot has admitted his crimes in court, while some of those accused have denied rape.

Judges are expected to begin reading out the verdicts in the next few minutes.

A woman takes a picture of a sign saying ‘Justice for Gisele’ (AFP via Getty Images)

08:32 , Josh Salisbury

Gisèle Pelicot has arrived at the courthouse in Avignon to hear the verdicts delivered against 51 men accused of raping and sexually assaulting her.

The case is only able to be reported in such detail because Ms Pelicot bravely waived her right to anonymity to speak about the scourge of sexual abuse.

Among those accused of raping Ms Pelicot is her husband of 50 years, Dominique Pelicot, from whom she is now divorced.

He has admitted in court drugging her and recruiting men to rape and sexual abuse her as she slept for his own sordid fantasies.