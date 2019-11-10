Gisele Bündchen Jokingly Calls Tom Brady Her 'Really Cozy Blanket': 'How I Survive the Cold'

Gisele Bündchen may not be used to cold weather, but she has a special someone to help her keep warm.

The supermodel, 39, gave her husband, Tom Brady a sweet shout-out on Instagram Sunday, telling her fans that the NFL star helps her “survive” the cold winters.

“My friends always ask me as a brazilian how do I survive the New England cold. I have a really cozy @tombrady blanket. ❤️,” she captioned a photo of the pair.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 42, could be seen wrapping his coat around his wife as they adoringly stared into each other’s eyes. Brady sweetly commented on his wife’s post, “And you have my ❤️ too.”

The couple recently celebrated Halloween with their two children, 6-year-old Vivian Lake and 9-year-old Benjamin, last month. Bündchen, 39, made sure to document the family’s trick-or-treating adventure on her Instagram Stories.

While Brady went dressed as a Stormtrooper from Star Wars, Bündchen dressed up as Mother Earth. Their daughter sported a cowgirl costume, and their son went as a dinosaur.

“Alright guys, here we are! Halloween, here we come!” the mother of two said in a video she had shared on her Instagram Story. “Happy Halloween everyone!”

The Super Bowl champ even took the day off from his intense diet to enjoy some Halloween candy. He offered trick-or-treaters a sneak peek at the candy he and Gisele were handing out, sharing a photo to his Instagram Story and writing, “You know where to come for the best candy! @unreal.snacks only in this house.”

The athlete also shared a photo of his costume on Instagram, joking in his caption that he avoided practice with his New England teammates.

“Thursday Practice Notes: Brady (QB) – Did Not Practice – Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet. #happyhalloween” Brady wrote alongside the photo, in which he poses on the family’s front steps with their pet dog, Lua.

Brady and Bündchen celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary in February. They tied the knot in a super-private ceremony in 2009.