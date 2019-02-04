Gisele Bündchen Praises Tom Brady's 'Tireless Commitment' After Romantic Super Bowl Kiss

Tom Brady sealed his sixth Super Bowl win with a kiss on Sunday night.
The New England Patriots quarterback, 41, was reveling on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta when his wife Gisele Bündchen, 38, came down from the stands to congratulate him.
Then the couple — who’ve been married since 2009 — shared a sweet smooch packed with joy and pride as he kneeled in front of Bündchen.
At another point, Brady, who’d changed out of his uniform, leaned down as a smiley Bündchen held his head in her hands. Meanwhile, their daughter, 6-year-old Vivian Lake, clung to her father’s shoulder as he wrapped his arm around her.
For the game, the supermodel kept it casual in a simple white t-shirt and jeans, with her long, wavy locks falling around her shoulders.
She further celebrated her husband’s victory on Monday, sharing the images with the caption, “What a special night. Congratulations Patriots! Congratulations my love! Your tireless commitment, discipline and hard work never seizes to amaze me. We love you!”
Brady also celebrated the win with a video on his Instagram account, which he captioned, “THE W.” Seemingly a response to critics who had claimed that the Patriots’ Super Bowl dynasty was coming to an end, the clip shows Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski nodding at the camera while Eminem’s “Without Me” — featuring the famous lyrics “Guess who’s back?” — plays in the background. The video concludes with a bold message — “Still here… To be continued…” — flashing across the screen.
When Brady accepted the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3, he brought along Vivian, who was all smiles and decked out in Patriots gear on the podium. With some help from dad, she excitedly held up the trophy.
The bevy of cute kids on the podium also included Brady’s sons, Benjamin Rein, 9, and John “Jack” Edward Thomas (his 11-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan), as well as Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 2-year-old granddaughter, Blakely.
“We fought through it more than anything. It’s unbelievable to win this game,” Brady told reporters after the game.
Asking if a win means imminent retirement for Brady, he asserted, “It doesn’t change anything.”
As his children have learned more about the sport over the years, Brady said they are now better able to appreciate the importance of his past and current Super Bowl appearances.
“My daughter is 6. She’s a great cheerleader for us. My oldest son is into every play. My middle son is not into any play,” Brady previously said, according to New England Sports Network. “It’s perfect. We get to talk about it on the way home.”
“They’re understanding more and more,” the athlete added.
Ahead of the Patriots’ AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady deflected the usual questions about the championship game and instead talked about how his three children have influenced his perspective.
“[It’s] absolutely different than when I was young and had little responsibility, and now kids,” he said during a press conference, according to NESN. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s great for me.”
While many of Brady’s fans go all out — some have even gone as far as getting a tattoo of his signature — his kids would rather hang out with his teammates.
“They’re still my kids and they just care that much about Dad,” Brady told reporters. “They want to hang with Gronk [Rob Gronkowski] and Jules [Julian Edelman] and all those other guys.”