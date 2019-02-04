Gisele Bündchen Praises Tom Brady's 'Tireless Commitment' After Romantic Super Bowl Kiss

Tom Brady sealed his sixth Super Bowl win with a kiss on Sunday night.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 41, was reveling on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta when his wife Gisele Bündchen, 38, came down from the stands to congratulate him.

Then the couple — who’ve been married since 2009 — shared a sweet smooch packed with joy and pride as he kneeled in front of Bündchen.

At another point, Brady, who’d changed out of his uniform, leaned down as a smiley Bündchen held his head in her hands. Meanwhile, their daughter, 6-year-old Vivian Lake, clung to her father’s shoulder as he wrapped his arm around her.

For the game, the supermodel kept it casual in a simple white t-shirt and jeans, with her long, wavy locks falling around her shoulders.

She further celebrated her husband’s victory on Monday, sharing the images with the caption, “What a special night. Congratulations Patriots! Congratulations my love! Your tireless commitment, discipline and hard work never seizes to amaze me. We love you!”

Brady also celebrated the win with a video on his Instagram account, which he captioned, “THE W.” Seemingly a response to critics who had claimed that the Patriots’ Super Bowl dynasty was coming to an end, the clip shows Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski nodding at the camera while Eminem’s “Without Me” — featuring the famous lyrics “Guess who’s back?” — plays in the background. The video concludes with a bold message — “Still here… To be continued…” — flashing across the screen.