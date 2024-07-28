Gisele Bündchen Shares Breathtaking Photos from Trip to National Park in Brazil: 'So Beautiful'

The Brazilian supermodel gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her visit to the country's Lençóis Maranhenses National Park

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram Gisele Bündchen poses for photos at Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in Brazil in July 2024

Gisele Bündchen is giving fans a glimpse into her latest "dream" trip to Brazil!

The Brazilian supermodel, 44, just shared a string of breathtaking snapshots from her recent getaway to her home country's Lençóis Maranhenses National Park — a nearly 600-square-mile park filled with picturesque sand dunes and freshwater lagoons.

"❤️ I've always dreamed of visiting Lençóis Maranhenses," Bündchen wrote in an Instagram caption on Sunday, July 28. "Brazil is so beautiful!"

Alongside her caption, Bündchen featured several videos and photos from her visit to the park, starting with a shot of herself sunbathing in a black one-piece swimsuit while lying flat on a sand dune — which she also got to see from the sky.

Bündchen then showed off an aerial glimpse of the beautiful scenery from a helicopter, as well as an on-the-ground view of things apparently taken from an ATV — as a later slide showed the supermodel and her fellow travelers enjoying an ATV ride.

Those weren't her only modes of travel while in Brazil, however, as another clip showed Bündchen riding horses with loved ones on the dunes and even hopping into a body of water while running down a cliff.

Along with showing off what she ate during her visit to the national park, Bündchen also posted an image of herself seemingly posing with a loved one while looking out over the gorgeous blue water. The supermodel also shared some nighttime snaps with a glimpse of a sunset, and an image of herself in a two-piece red bikini enjoying some fun in the sun (and in the water).

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram Gisele Bündchen shares a look at horseback ride through Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in Brazil in July 2024

The National Parks website notes that Brazil's Lençóis Maranhenses is the "largest field of sand dunes in South America," with a dune field taking up around two-thirds of the park and featuring dunes reaching up to 65.6 feet high.

"The park is a great place for visitors to get outdoors and experience a different and unique facet of the world of nature. Birdwatching is one of the highlights followed by outdoor activities like horseback riding and canoeing," the site details. "Lençóis Maranhenses is one of the most striking destinations in Brazil. Some argue that it is only bested by Iguacu Falls along the border of Brazil and Argentina."

The park itself offers guided hikes, horseback riding and journeys on 4x4 vehicles — two of which Bündchen certainly took part in.

Gisele Bündchen/Instagram Gisele Bündchen poses for a photo at Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in Brazil

The visit came soon after Bündchen — who is mom to son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady — celebrated her 44th birthday with her twin sister, Patricia Bündchen, on July 20. To mark the special occasion, Gisele shared a snap of her and Patricia embracing each other at a decorated table, as well as some other family photos.

"Grateful to be celebrating one more year around the sun with my super sis. Thank you everyone for all the love and birthday wishes," Gisele wrote.

She added, "Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love. Looking forward to what is ahead🙏❤️."

