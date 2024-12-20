Pelicot rape trial latest: Macron thanks Gisèle for ‘dignity and courage’ after ex-husband jailed

French President Emmanuel Macron has praised mass rape victim Gisèle Pélicot for her dignity and courage which has “moved and inspired France and around the world”.

It comes as her children condemn the “low” sentences in France’s most shocking rape case which saw 51 men convicted for a total of 428 years.

Ex-husband Dominique Pelicot wept as he was convicted, after he drugged and sexually assaulted her over a number of years.

But his children believe the verdicts handed down to the guilty men in the case were too mild, a family member said.

“The children are disappointed by these low sentences,” said the family member, asking not be identified, after a court hearing in Avignon.

Prosecutors had requested sentences totalling 652 years, but the sentences handed out by judges came up 224 years short of this.

“I’m thinking about all the other families affected by this case and the unrecognised victims in these stories that are often in the shadows - you share my struggle,” Ms Pelicot added.

Dominique Pelicot has been jailed for the maximum term of 20 years. He previously admitted that for years, he drugged his wife so he and strangers could abuse her while he filmed it.

08:55 , Holly Evans

French President Emmanuel Macron has praised Gisèle Pélicot for her dignity and courage, and thanked her following her husband’s trial, which has shocked the world.

In a post on social media, he wrote: “Thank you Gisèle Pélicot.

“For this word of justice in the name of which you faced the ordeal with your head held high. For women, who forever have a scout to speak and fight for.

“For all of us, because your dignity and your courage have moved and inspired France and the world.”

Jess Phillips MP says Gisèle Pelicot to ‘change the world'

08:32 , Holly Evans

Gisèle Pelicot will change the world, the UK’s minister for stopping violence against women and girls has said.

Speaking to The Mirror, Jess Phillips said the 72-year-old deserved “every award” after bravely waiving her anonymity to expose her husband’s crimes.

“The Gisèle Pelicot court case has made the world stand still with horror and respect for her,” she said.

“I think that Gisèle Pelicot deserves every award that could possibly ever be given to her, not because of just her bravery, but because I think her story is going to change the world.”

“Absolutely we will take learnings from the Gisèle Pelicot case. I imagine that’s the same around the world.”

Youngest man to rape Giséle Pelicot committed the horrific crime on the day his daughter was born

06:56 , Barney Davis

The youngest man to rape Giséle Pelicot after her predator ex-husband drugged her did so on the day his first daughter was born.

Joan Kawai, who has been jailed for 10 years, was just 23 when he visited Ms Pelicot’s family home in southern France to abuse her five years ago.

The former French conscript was among 47 men, including Ms Pelicot’s former husband Dominique Pelicot, convicted of rape at a packed French courthouse on Thursday.

Youngest man to rape Giséle Pelicot committed the crime on day his daughter was born

‘How much dignity’ - Spanish prime minister

06:00 , Barney Davis

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has commended the “dignity” of Gisèle Pelicot.

“How much dignity. Thank you, Gisèle Pelicot. Let shame change sides,” he said in a post on X.

Watch: Celebration outside French court as guilty verdicts announced in Gisele Pelicot mass rape case

05:03 , Barney Davis

Gisèle Pelicot was cheered as she left with her family and flanked by police

04:00 , Barney Davis

Supporters shouted, “Thank you Gisèle” and “Bravo Gisele” as she exited the court. Others applauded and ululated.

After Pelicot was driven away, supporters gathered in a circle and sang songs including the anthem of the women’s liberation movement in the early 1970s.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Coco: The anonymous chat site dubbed the ‘den of predators’ that enabled the mass rape of Gisèle Pelicot

04:00 , Barney Davis

It was a free chat site with a simple interface allowing users to communicate anonymously.

But the shut-down Coco forum turned into a “den of predators” with it now emerging it was used by Dominque Pelicot to organise the horrifying mass rape of his ex-wife Gisèle.

Pelicot, who was jailed for 20 years on Thursday, co-ordinated his abuse by finding many of the men who raped his wife on the illicit chat site, and then through the platform was able to conceal his crimes.

Inside a packed Vaucluse criminal courtroom in Avignon, 47 men, including Pelicot, were convicted of rape. Two others were found guilty of attempted rape, and another two guilty of sexual assault.

Alexander Butler reports:

Coco: The chat site that enabled the mass rape of Gisèle Pelicot

'Consent' missing from French rape law, says legal expert after Pelicot verdict

03:03 , Barney Davis

The Pelicot mass rape trial which shook France and beyond is challenging the limits of existing legislation, a French legal expert said.

“I was relieved to see that all the accused had been convicted and, secondly, surprised by certain decisions and by the lack of severity (...) of certain decisions,” said Catherine Le Magueresse, a legal expert whose work looks at feminist criticism of law and sexual violence.

“Today the average sentence for rape is around 11 years and a few months, so that means that we are below the average sentence handed down, even though we have been constantly told that this was an extraordinary trial and that the way in which the accused had raped was particularly despicable.”

Le Magueresse said that if French rape law had included the principle of consent, none of the co-accused would have received lighter sentences, a fact she said she found extremely worrying.

The names and sentences of all 51 men found guilty in the Gisèle Pelicot trial

02:03 , Barney Davis

The sentences of the 51 men charged with rape and other offences related to the campaign of abuse against Gisèle Pelicot, orchestrated by her ex-husband Dominque Pelicot, are being revealed on Thursday.

Mr Pelicot has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for drugging his ex-wife, raping her, and inviting men to abuse her while unconscious for nearly a decade. He has also been found guilty of taking indecent images of his daughter and daughters-in-law.

While the 72-year-old had admitted the charges against him, most of the 50 other men on trial had denied charges of rape. They largely reside within the towns and villages around the southern French town of Mazan, where the Pelicots lived during their marriage.

Most have now been found guilty of aggravated rape and sentenced to time in prison. Here’s a full list of the defendants and their convictions:

Albert Toth reports:

The names and sentences of all 51 men found guilty in the Gisèle Pelicot trial

Gisèle Pelicot rape trial: The sentences for ex-husband and 51 defendants

01:03 , Barney Davis

The chain of events that led to Dominique Pelicot’s horrific crimes being uncovered

00:01 , Barney Davis

Gisèle Pelicot was in court to look 51 of her abusers in the eye and see them convicted for a total of 428 years.

She watched her former husband of 50 years Dominique Pelicot be found guilty on Thursday and sentenced to 20 years in prison after drugging and raping her for a decade, and inviting others to join in the attack.

But without her courage and the intervention of a supermarket security guard, the horrors of the trial which has shaped France’s legal system and shocked the nation to its core may never have come to light.

The chain of events that led to Dominique Pelicot’s horrific crimes being uncovered

In pictures: Dominique Pelicot, the rapist who drugged his wife and offered her body for sex

Thursday 19 December 2024 23:00 , Barney Davis

Pelicot was first arrested in September 2020 for taking upskirting photos in a supermarket (Handout)

Gisele Pelicot faces her ex-husband who orchestrated years of abuse (AFP via Getty Images)

Dominique Pelicot appears with his lawyer Beatrice Zavarro at the courthouse in Avignon, France, December 16 (via REUTERS)

The forgotten victim?

Thursday 19 December 2024 22:00 , Barney Davis

Dominique Pelicot was also found guilty of taking indecent images of his daughter, Caroline Darian, and his daughters-in-law, Aurore and Celine.

Caroline - who was in court on Thursday - previously told the trial she felt she was the “forgotten victim” as, unlike in her mother’s case, there was no record of the abuse she is convinced was inflicted on her.

Dominique denied drugging and abusing his daughter.

“I will never come see you and you will die alone like a dog,” she shouted at him in court

Caroline Darian sits next to her mother Gisele Pelicot and her brother at the courthouse during the trial of her husband (AFP via Getty Images)

Gisèle Pelicot’s heartbreaking statement outside court in full

Thursday 19 December 2024 21:00 , Barney Davis

“This trial was a very difficult ordeal. I think first of all of my three children, David, Caroline and Florian. I also think of my grandchildren because they are the future and it is also for them that I have led this fight, as well as my daughters-in-law Aurore and Céline. I also think of all the other families affected by this tragedy.

“Finally, I think of the unrecognized victims whose stories often remain in the shadows. I want you to know that we share the same fight.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the people who supported me throughout this ordeal. Your testimonies have upset me and I have drawn from them the strength to come back every day. Long days of hearings.

“I also thank the victims’ aid association for our unwavering support. It has been invaluable to me. To all the journalists who have followed me and followed this case since its inception. I wish to express my gratitude for the faithful, respectful and dignified treatment in which they reported daily on these hearings.

“To my lawyers, finally, all the gratitude and esteem that I have for them for having accompanied me at each stage of this painful journey.

“I wanted, by opening the doors of this trial on September 2, that society could take hold of the debates that took place there.

“I have never regretted this decision. I now have confidence in our ability to collectively seize a future in which each woman and man can live in harmony with respect and mutual understanding. I thank you.”

(AFP/Getty)

Dominique Pelicot ‘dazed’ by 20 year sentence

Thursday 19 December 2024 20:00 , Barney Davis

After the verdict was delivered, Dominique Pelicot’s lawyer said her client was “somewhat dazed” by his sentence and would consider whether to appeal.

He has 10 days to decide.

Dominique Pelicot, 72, was found guilty of all charges by a judge in Avignon, southern France, and cried in court as he was sentenced to the maximum term.

(Handout)

Gisèle Pelicot rape trial: The sentences for ex-husband and 51 defendants

Thursday 19 December 2024 19:23 , Barney Davis

Who received the longest jail terms in the Gisèle Pelicot rape trial?

Thursday 19 December 2024 19:00 , Barney Davis

Gisèle Pelicot’s ex-husband Dominique was sentenced for repeatedly drugging and raping his wife for almost a decade, and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her unconscious body

The court found 46 of the other defendants guilty of rape, two guilty of attempted rape and two guilty of sexual assault, handing down sentences of between three and 15 years in jail, less than the four-to-18 years demanded by the prosecution.

Their victim sat in the packed courtroom to hear the sentencing, having waived her right to anonymity.

All the defendants have 10 days to decide whether to appeal, and Dominique Pelicot’s lawyer said he was considering this option.

“Shame on the justice system,” some of the waiting crowd chanted when they found out about the lighter-than-requested prison terms. Gisele herself told reporters that she respected the court decisions.

Here are brief profiles of the men who received the longest sentences.

Gisèle's children condemn 'low' sentences of their mother's abusers

Thursday 19 December 2024 18:07 , Barney Davis

The children of Dominique Pelicot believe the verdicts handed down to the guilty men in the case were too mild, a family member told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

“The children are disappointed by these low sentences,” said the family member, asking not be identified, after a court in Avignon sentenced Dominique Pelicot’s co-defendants to between three and 15 years in jail, with two of the sentences suspended.

Coco: The anonymous chat site dubbed the ‘den of predators’ that enabled the mass rape of Gisèle Pelicot

Thursday 19 December 2024 17:57 , Tom Watling

Coco: The chat site that enabled the mass rape of Gisèle Pelicot

‘Mr Everyman’: Who are the 51 men who sexually abused Gisèle Pelicot?

Thursday 19 December 2024 17:36 , Tom Watling

‘Mr Everyman’: Who are the 51 men who sexually abused Gisèle Pelicot?

Court sketch shows Gisèle Pelicot after trail

Thursday 19 December 2024 17:18 , Tom Watling

This court-sketch made on December 19, 2024 in Avignon shows Gisele Pelicot during the hearing of the verdict of the court that sentenced her ex-husband to the maximum term of 20 years jail (AFP via Getty Images)

‘You’ll die like a dog’: Dominique Pelicot’s daughter screams at him as rapist claims he never abused her

Thursday 19 December 2024 16:49 , Tom Watling

Dominique Pelicot’s daughter screams that he ‘will die alone like a dog’

Scholz praised Gisèle Pelicot

Thursday 19 December 2024 16:29 , Tom Watling

German chancellor Olaf Scholz has praised the courage of Gisèle Pelicot after her former husband and 50 accomplices were charged for her rape.

“The shame must change sides. Thank you, Gisele Pelicot! You courageously went from anonymity to a public figure and fought for justice. You gave women around the world a strong voice. The shame always lies with the perpetrator,” he said.

How Gisèle Pelicot shamed ‘Mr Everyman’ during the rape trial which shocked the world

Thursday 19 December 2024 16:04 , Tom Watling

How Gisèle Pelicot shamed ‘Mr Everyman’ during the rape trial which shocked the world

Gisèle Pelicot mobbed by supporters as she leaves court after mass rape trial verdict

Thursday 19 December 2024 15:44 , Tom Watling

Gisèle Pelicot mobbed by supporters as she leaves court after mass rape trial verdict

Donald Trump? No. Gisèle Pelicot is the real Person of the Year

Thursday 19 December 2024 15:31 , Tom Watling

Donald Trump? No. Gisèle Pelicot is the real Person of the Year

ICYMI: Crowd outside court chant 'Shame on the justice system’

Thursday 19 December 2024 15:17 , Alex Croft

Crowds outside the court were chanting “shame on the justice system” as some of the sentences were read out.

There is dismay among many outside the court on the length of some of the sentences - which are mostly shorter than prosecutors had demanded.

Prosecutors had demanded sentences of 652 years, but judges issued total sentences of 428 years.

Christelle Vidaller, 35, has been waiting outside the court since 9am. She told Reuters news agency that she was disappointed with the sentences.

“It’s a historical trial, we were expecting historical sentences,” she told Reuters.

Comment | Gisele Pelicot’s ‘descent into hell’ shows once again why women are so furious

Thursday 19 December 2024 14:49 , Alex Croft

The phrase “angry woman” is bandied around as some kind of insult; spat out in the same breath as “angry feminist” or “bra burner” or “calm down, dear”. We’re meant to feel ashamed by the accusation, timid, cowed. We’re meant to retreat into ourselves and shut up. Well, not anymore.

Angry woman? You bet. We are livid. I, personally, am baseball-bat-to-a-glass-window furious that in the past week alone, we’ve seen headlines describing an incredibly courageous woman – Gisele Pelicot – whose life as she knew it disintegrated in 2020 when she discovered her husband had been drugging her and inviting strangers to rape her for years in her own home, while filming it – as “taking public revenge on men”. It’s not revenge to tell the truth. It is bravery. It is justice.

Victoria Richards writes:

Gisele Pelicot’s ‘descent into hell’ shows once again why women are so furious

‘The trial of cowardice’: Gisèle Pelicot’s words during the trial

Thursday 19 December 2024 14:35 , Alex Croft

In an unusual move, Gisèle Pelicot waived her anonymity as a victim of rape, in the hope that it would encourage other victims of rape and sexual abuse to step forward.

Speaking during the trial, Ms Pelicot said: “For me this is the trial of cowardice, there is no other way to describe it.

“When you walk into a bedroom and see a motionless body, at what point (do you decide) not to react,” she addressed the men in the courtroom. She said there was no excuse for abusing her when she was unconscious.

“Why did you not leave immediately to report it to the police?,” she asked. “It is time for society to look at this macho, patriarchal society and change the way it looks at rape.”

‘Mr Everyman’: Who are the 51 men who sexually abused Gisèle Pelicot?

Thursday 19 December 2024 14:07 , Alex Croft

The 50 men on trial for raping unconscious grandmother Gisèle Pelicot in a ten-year campaign of sordid secret attacks orchestrated by her husband have been dubbed “Monsieur Tout-le-monde” — Mr Everyman.

They are men of all walks of life, ranging in age from 27 to 74, who answered Dominique Pelicot’s invitation to abuse his drugged wife in an online chatroom.

On Friday a French court found 47 men guilty of rape, two guilty of attempted rape and two guilty of sexual assault.

Most lived in south-eastern France within a 60km radius of the village of Mazan, where the Pelicots retired. One, Simoné Mekenes, 43, was their next door neighbour.

They include a firefighter, a journalist, a nurse, a prison guard and a construction worker. Some are retired, some are unemployed and three quarters have families of their own.

Crime correspondent Amy-Clare Martin profiles each of the 51 men convicted in France’s worst mass rape case:

‘Mr Everyman’: Who are the 51 men who sexually abused Gisèle Pelicot?

Nicholas François: Convicted journalist who claimed he only wanted sexual relations with Dominique

Thursday 19 December 2024 13:52 , Alex Croft

Journalist Nicholas François, 42, claimed in court that he wanted to “try other things” after a difficult break-up with his ex-partner.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison and banned from working near children, after he was found guilty of aggravated rape and possessing child abuse imagery.

François told the court only went to the house with the aim of having a homosexual relationship with Dominique Pelicot.

Pelicot assured François that his wife would wake up after he started performing sexual acts on her, he said according to French outlet Liberation. He claimed he “mimed” the penetration.

François also denied possessing child pornography images which were found deleted on three USB sticks and a computer. "I deny having possessed and even more so being attracted to children," he insisted to the court.

‘You gave women around the world a strong voice’ - German chancellor

Thursday 19 December 2024 13:38 , Alex Croft

German chancellor Olaf Scholz has thanked Gisèle Pelicot for her courage.

In a post on X, he wrote: “The shame must change sides. Thank you, Gisèle #Pelicot ! You courageously went from anonymity to public and fought for justice.

“You gave women around the world a strong voice. The shame always lies with the perpetrator.”

Watch: Gisèle Pelicot reveals brave reason she waived anonymity in mass rape trial

Thursday 19 December 2024 13:25 , Alex Croft

Gisèle Pelicot defiantly said she has “never regretted” publicly attending her rape trial as she spoke out for the first time since her ex-husband Dominique Pelicot was jailed for 20 years.

France’s worst-ever mass rape trial saw 51 men convicted for a total of 428 years today (19 December), in a case which has shocked the world.

Explaining why she chose to waive her right to anonymity, Ms Pelicot told the media after the verdicts: “I wanted... to ensure that society could see what was happening. I never have regretted this decision. I have now faith in our capacity to collectively take hold of a future in which everybody... can live together in harmony, respect, and mutual understanding.”

Ms Pelicot’s ex-husband, dubbed the Monster of Avignon, was jailed after being found guilty of orchestrating her horrific rape.

Watch here:

Gisèle Pelicot reveals brave reason she waived anonymity in mass rape trial

Pictured: Relieved smile and wave from Gisèle Pelicot as she leaves court

Thursday 19 December 2024 13:08 , Alex Croft

Gisèle Pelicot leaves the criminal court in Avignon, southern France (EPA)

‘You will die like a dog’, Dominique Pelicot is told by his daughter

Thursday 19 December 2024 12:51 , Alex Croft

The daughter of Dominique Pelicot, dubbed the Monster of Avignon, screamed out in court that he would “die like a dog” as he issued his final statement of the trial.

Pelicot had been accused of drugging his daughter, Caroline, when she was 20, and taking photos of her naked in bed in lingerie which she didn’t recognise. The images were found years later.

In his final statement of the trial which appalled the world, Pelicot said according to the Daily Mail: I would like to look my daughter straight in the eye and tell her that I did nothing [to her].”

But Caroline Darian, his daughter, shouted out in court: “I’ll never go to see you ever. You’ll finish alone like a dog.”

He replied, according to the Telegraph: “If I had taken [the photos] I would say so, but I can’t remember. She will never believe me. I may die like a dog. I am not asking her to stand behind my coffin [when I die]. There won’t be a coffin.”

“Even if she doesn’t love me any more, I will always love her. I know what I did. I know what I didn’t do.”

In pictures: Gisèle Pelicot leaves Avignon court for the final time

Thursday 19 December 2024 12:42 , Alex Croft

Frenchwoman Gisèle Pelicot, the victim of an alleged mass rape orchestrated by her then-husband Dominique Pelicot at their home in the southern French town of Mazan (REUTERS)

Gisèle was surrounded by supporters as she left the courthouse (REUTERS)

‘Merci Gisèle’ - crowds swarm as Ms Pelicot leaves court

Thursday 19 December 2024 12:26 , Alex Croft

Gisèle Pelicot has left the courtroom in Avignon, southern France.

Ms Pelicot appeared calm as she walked down the steps of the courthouse which she has visited almost every day since September, to hear the devastating details of crimes committed against her.

She held herself with dignity as she exited the courts and was swarmed by her supporters who have spent all morning singing, chanting and holding placards.

They shouted “merci Gisèle” and “bravo Gisèle”, before she departed for the final time in a grey car.

As she was driven away, emotional crowds sang songs including with the lyrics: “the women are enraged”.

Ms Pelicot is swarmed as she leaves the courthouse (REUTERS)

Gisele Pelicot says she ‘never regretted’ waiving anonymity

Thursday 19 December 2024 12:03 , Alex Croft

Of her decision to waive her anonymity, Ms Pelicot said she “wanted to ensure that society could actually see what was happening and I never regretted this decision”.

She said she has “faith in our capacity to collectively take hold of our future”.

Ms Pelicot added that she respects the verdicts and sentences of the court.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Gisèle Pelicot speaks out after sentencing

Thursday 19 December 2024 12:01 , Alex Croft

Gisèle Pelicot has spoken with members of the press after 51 men were convicted todday in France’s largest mass rape case.

“I’m very emotional,” she says. “It’s with a lot of emotion that I’m here to make a statement. This case was a very difficult test for me and I’m thinking first and foremost of my three children.

“I’m thinking about all the other families affected by this case and the unrecognised victims in these stories that are often in the shadows - you share my struggle.”

She expresses “deepest gratitude” to those who supported her throughout the process. “This really gave me strength to come back day after day”.

Gisele Pelicot addresses the press as she leaves the courthouse (AFP via Getty Images)

Court sketches: Gisèle Pelicot listens to verdicts

Thursday 19 December 2024 11:58 , Alex Croft

This court-sketch made on December 19, 2024 in Avignon shows Gisele Pelicot during the hearing (AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Pelicot say throughout the three-month trial and faced her abusers (AFP via Getty Images)

Gisele Pelicot faces her ex-husband who orchestrated years of abuse (AFP via Getty Images)

Jean Tirano claims Dominique Pelicot sedated him before he raped Gisèle

Thursday 19 December 2024 11:53 , Alex Croft

Jean Tirano, a 52-year-old roofer originally from Reunion Island, claims he was acting under the influence of drugs when he raped Gisèle Pelicot.

He has been sentenced to eight years in prison after raping Ms Pelicot in September 2018.

After arriving at the house, Tirano claims Dominique Pelicot gave him a drink before asking him to undress. “And after that, I don’t remember anymore”, he told the court according to Liberation. “I found myself in the car, I don’t remember how I got there.”

He claims Pelicot had drugged him using the drink.

The video of his abuse shows his abrupt exit from the room after Ms Pelicot moves and a thumbs up to the camera. But Tirano claims he has no memory of this.

“No, I don’t remember... It would be good for the victim, for the truth. And to defend myself . Now I’m seen as a liar or an idiot.”

He didn’t go to the police as he feared having to explain what he had done to his wife, Tirano claimed. “I’m not the kind of person who looks for trouble,” he added.

‘The world is no longer the same thanks to you’ - president of National Assembly

Thursday 19 December 2024 11:45 , Alex Croft

The president of France’s National Assembly has issued words of support for Gisèle Pelicot.

She wrote on X: “Thank you for your courage Gisèle Pélicot. Through you, it is the voice of so many victims that carries today, the shame that changes sides, the taboo that is broken.

“The world is no longer the same thanks to you.”

Merci pour votre courage Gisèle Pélicot.



Jean-Pierre Marechal: Dominique Pelicot imitator sentenced to 12 years

Thursday 19 December 2024 11:41 , Alex Croft

Jean-Pierre Marechal was found guilty of the attempted rape and aggravated rape of his own wife, and of drugging her.

Marechal was sentenced to 12 years in prison, after admitting to following Dominique Pelicot’s lead by drugging his own wife for five years.

He raped his wife, and invited Pelicot to rape her.

Marechard’s lawyer, Patrick Fontard, said his client would not be appealing the verdict, but that his client could be free in three years time.

‘Thank you, Madame’: Gisèle Pelicot on L’Humanité front cover

Thursday 19 December 2024 11:28 , Alex Croft

Comment | Gisèle Pelicot’s daughter is dealing with unimaginable horror – as do all ‘forgotten victims’

Thursday 19 December 2024 11:20 , Alex Croft

By now, Gisèle Pelicot is a household name – for all the wrong and most tragic of reasons.

Since September – when she bravely waived anonymity and testified against her husband Dominique – horrific details of how he drugged her, raped her and facilitated her rape by at least 50 other men have slowly come to light.

She has faced her abusers throughout the trial in Avignon, France, attending almost every court date. She has spoken of how “broken” she is and how her decision to be named was to help shift the shame felt by victims of rape and place it rightly on the assailants’ shoulders.

“I am a woman who is totally destroyed, and I don’t know how I’m going to rebuild myself. I’m 72 soon and I’m not sure my life will be long enough to recover from this,” she said of the abuse that spanned nine years.

Emma Clarke writes:

Watch: Men were ‘puppets’ of Dominique Pelicot, lawyer says

Thursday 19 December 2024 11:15 , Alex Croft

51 men sentenced to 428 years in prison - report

Thursday 19 December 2024 11:08 , Alex Croft

The 51 men accused in France’s largest mass rape trial have been sentenced to a total of 428 years, according to French outlet Le Monde.

Of the 51 found guilty - which includes Dominique Pelicot - 47 were convicted of rape, two of attempted rape and two of sexual assault.