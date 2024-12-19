Gisele Pelicot went public in French rape case, and it made all the difference

"Immense courage." "Unbelievable." "The world is no longer the same."

These are some of the reactions the came after a French court on Thursday sentenced Dominique Pelicot, the ex-husband of 72-year-old Gisele Pelicot, to 20 years imprisonment for repeatedly drugging her and recruiting men to rape her while she was unconscious in a case that stunned France and the world. Dominique Pelicot was convicted of aggravated rape and other charges along with 50 other men. The case was the largest rape trial in French history and shocked the nation's conscience.

The abuse against Gisele Pelicot, a grandmother who believed she was in a loving marriage, lasted nearly a decade. Her husband sedated her with sleeping pills and filmed the men abusing her.

She requested the trial take place in open court because she wanted the world to know what had happened to her. She attended every day of the trial in Avignon, a city in southeastern France, surrounded by her family. In doing so, she became a symbol for many sexual assault survivors.

"The immense courage of Gisele Pelicot can only be celebrated and properly rewarded by publicly and eternally exposing the faces, names and professions of all the 50 men who have been found guilty for their crimes," one X user wrote. "I hope the case sets an example for all future sexual crimes." Another added: "Gisele Pelicot is one of the bravest women I have ever heard of, and her saying that all she can think of are other victims in the shadows who have the same struggle − this woman is unbelievable what an amazing act of courage and grace."

Gisele Pelicot's public appearances made all the difference, sending a clear message to sexual abuse survivors they weren't alone. By doing so, she helped curb stigma. But sexual assault convictions are an anomaly − not the norm. In the U.S., out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, according to RAINN, 975 perpetrators get away with it.

"What Gisele Pelicot did was very brave and ultimately the only way to bring perpetrators to justice," says Elizabeth Jeglic, a professor of psychology at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. "In her case, the result was positive, and those who abused her were held legally culpable. Unfortunately, that is not the case for many survivors."

Gisele Pelicot is empowering other rape and sexual abuse victims

Still, Pelicot's bravery made a huge dent in how the world understands these horrible crimes.

Her case specifically showed how "assault and violence can happen within a relationship and within your own home," says Amy Morin, psychotherapist, author of "13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do" and the host of a podcast. "Quite often, survivors are blamed for doing something wrong – like going to bars or meeting men online – but Gisele showed that she was victimized by her husband and dozens of men while in her home."

Social media lit up with an outpouring of support for Gisele Pelicot, from everyday people to government officials: "Through you, it is the voice of so many victims that carries today, the shame that changes sides, the taboo that is broken. The world is no longer the same thanks to you," Yael Braun-Pivet, the president of France's National Assembly − the country's Parliament − said on social media after the verdict was announced.

"Gisele’s decision to have her case made public is empowering to other rape and sexual abuse victims," says psychologist Reneé Carr. "Her courage to shine a light on what happened to her – a case of such extreme sexual exploitation – can, hopefully, give strength to other victims to also speak out and to see themselves as blameless."

The need to support sexual assault survivors

While Pelicot's bravery is a part of the ensuing conversation, it's not the only thing people are reflecting on. Some voices are also using the opportunity to shed light of sex crimes of all kind, especially pertaining to this case. "If it weren't for a supermarket security guard persuading a woman to make a complaint against Pelicot for up-skirting, his horrific crimes would not have come to light," an X user reminded followers. "While we celebrate the courage of Gisele Pelicot, let's also rethink our approach to 'minor' sex crimes."

And Anissa Rami, a French feminist activist who spoke at a protest, hopes the conversation that the trial sparked can stay alive. "I still don't have hope in the justice [system], but I do have hope in the women who feel less alone," she said.

What happens now depends on those watching: Will this empower people to speak up about all kinds of abuse? That depends on what the world learns from the case.

"The more we support survivors, the more likely it is that they will come forward," Jeglic adds, "that they will receive the support necessary for healing and that the perpetrators will be brought to justice."

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org/online and receive confidential support.

Contributing: Kim Hjelmgaard, Cybele Mayes-Osterman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gisele Pelicot went public in French rape case. It helped.