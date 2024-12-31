'It's given people my age permission to be reckless': how Charlie XCX's Brat phenomenon will only grow in 2025

This year has been so Brat. As well as topping the charts on both sides of the Atlantic, dominating social media and claiming ownership of anything lime green, Charli XCX’s sixth album has also given the Collins English Dictionary its word of the year.

"More than a hugely successful album, Brat is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally and Brat Summer established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life," said lexicographers, who went on to define Brat as something “characterised by a confident, independent and hedonistic attitude.” It’s hard to think of another album that moved out of the charts and created a pop culture movement in this way.

Released in June, Brat features 15 urgent, celebratory dance tracks. With garish, neon green artwork featuring blurry text and a no-nonsense attitude to pretty much everything, it’s an unapologetically brash record. The glitching Apple inspired a viral dance routine on TikTok, anything green was shared on social media as “Brat-coded” and Charli was recently nominated for seven Grammys, more than any other British artist this year.

It's an undeniable party record that’s big on community and, leaning into the unpredictability of a great night out, remix album Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat followed in October.

Billie Eilish turned Guess into even more of queer anthem, Lorde and Charli tried to work out the complexities of female friendship on the remix while Ariana Grande got vulnerable with Sympathy Is a Knife, a song about insecurity, self-doubt and stan culture. She even got Dua Lipa to record uncredited backing vocals for a new Troye Sivan-featuring take on the ridiculously catchy Talk Talk.

Charli XCX in the music video for Guess (Charli XCX/YouTube)

“Brat gives you permission to be hedonistic. Whenever I play those songs during a set, there is just this sense of freedom that transcends what I’m used to seeing in clubs,” says London-based DJ Rowena Alice. It’s not just the pop fans that are finding euphoria in Brat either. “I’ve done all sorts of events and Charli’s music has been respected and enjoyed by so many different people.”

She compares it to Nineties dance titans The Prodigy who have also been embraced by the worlds of rock and metal. “The fact she’s managed to cross over that genre barrier, especially as a woman, is fantastic.”

As much as the music is inspired by the rave scene Charli grew up with in the Noughties, there is a scrappy, punk attitude to being Brat. “It’s very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile,” she explained on TikTok.

“Brat means a lot of different things to me but right now, it’s confidence,” says London-based musician Nieve Ella. She’s made a name for herself with Sam Fender-inspired indie rock and has toured with bands like Inhaler but latest single Ganni Top (She Gets What She Wants) has big Brat energy. A pop-infused anthem about self-love, feeling sexy and having fun, the swaggering track was written over the summer.

“I’ve always felt like that behind closed doors but being loud about it has always scared me,” she says. Seeing Charli and other pop girlies like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter being unapologetically themselves “unleashed something” within Ella. Brat Fashion, which is all about comfort, confidence and never hiding yourself away, has added to that freedom.

“A strappy white top with no bra, that’s kind of all you need,” Charli said of the Brat look on TikTok, but it also embraces high end fashion brands like Gucci. “It’s all about duality.”

“It reminds me of being 16 where me and my friends would go out wearing a sheer top over a bra,” says Ella. “It felt scandalous but powerful. You lose that confidence as you get older but Brat has given me permission to wear whatever.”

Over the summer, she received a number of negative comments for her fit (bra over a t-shirt) at TRSMT Festival but the trolls only inspired her to double down. She released a tongue-in-cheek “It’s a bra, not a bible” t-shirt shortly after.

“There is something really special about feeling sexy, but also just being a bit messy,” she says, having turned 18 during lockdown and missing out on a lot of formative experiences because of the pandemic. “It’s why Brat is so important. It’s given me and a lot of people my age permission to be a bit reckless. I can be an adult, but I can still have fun with it. Brat is just really empowering.”

(Henry Redcliffe)

In August, popular online game Roblox got in on the action and had one of its busiest ever days when it launched a Charli XCX-themed update for its fashion-focused Dress To Impress mode.

In the physical world, Rowena Alice has seen people embracing the Brat vibe as well. “It’s not about looking pristine, it’s not interested in perfection.” Instead, people are turning up to nights out in jeans and trainers. “It’s improved a lot of people’s clubbing experience because they feel comfortable. They’re there to have fun and that’s glorious to see.”

Brat’s success has been a long time coming though. Charli XCX has been releasing music since 2008 and had her first breakout moment in 2012 with I Love It, a chaotic collab with Icona Pop.

Then 2014’s cutesy Boom Clap was a radio smash as was Fancy, her playful team-up with Iggy Azeala. Her punk-pop inspired debut album Sucker was released the same year and Charli went on to also write songs for the likes of Selena Gomez and Camilla Cabello.

In 2018, she opened for Taylor Swift during her Reputation stadium tour. Alongside those mainstream moments, Charli started working with the disruptive PC Music scene on a series of critically-acclaimed EPs and mixtapes that would never be played on daytime radio. Even after introspective pandemic record How I’m Feeling Now and 2022’s bombastic Crash, Charli was still very much a cult popstar.

“There’s so much diversity across her back catalogue but at the heart of everything, there’s just this great pop songwriting,” says Matthew Kent, a longtime Charli fan (AKA an Angel) and founder of the Pop Never Dies club night.

Charli’s never followed trends or chased success. “Her career has been a bit of a maze but it’s always felt like she’s the one steering the ship. Everything she makes just feels really believable, which is why it means so much to people.”

After launching Pop Never Dies in 2017, Matthew threw Let’s Ride in September last year – a night dedicated to Charli’s music. “There was just this hunger for it.” Several more XCX-themed nights have followed, with Charli even gatecrashing their night at The Lexington on the eve of Brat’s release. “The community is largely young and queer, and there is this inclusivity to it.”

“The music’s always been good and it’s always felt inevitable Charli would have a moment like this,” Matthew continues. “Part of its success is down to that core fan base which has been steadily growing over the last decade. Brat is just the lighter fluid that’s ignited things in a really exciting way. It’s just got that no f***s attitude that everyone can relate to but there’s an authenticity as well,” which is also why Sabrina, Chappell and Olivia Rodrigo are having so much success this year, while other more-established popstars are struggling to connect.

Charli XCX-coined term named Word of the Year 2024 (PA Wire)

The lyrics of Brat read like text messages you’d send a friend and explore complex subjects like ego, womanhood and fear which pop music typically stays well away from. I Think About It All The Time wrestles with career versus family and Mean Girls tackles the impossible pressure of trying to be the perfect girl’s girl.

“Charli is just so real and that’s something my generation is really struggling with right now,” says 21-year-old Ella. “There’s not a whole lot of nuance online and you have to be really careful about what you say. It does feel like everyone’s treading on eggshells but Brat is just brutally honest which is incredible to see. It’s about knowing what you want in life but also not having a clue, which is something a lot of people my age are going through.”

Rowena also believes Brat offers some much-needed escapism for millennials. “It’s given people freedom to enjoy themselves,” during a year that’s featured two major elections, an ongoing cost-of-living crisis and everything else that’s going on in the world. “You can hear in the lyrics that she’s struggling as well, but there’s a positivity to Brat. We can still go out, we can still have a great time. It’s okay for us to enjoy ourselves. It’s really joyous and that’s what people have needed this year.”

Of course, there have been times where people have declared the death of Brat. The first was when Charli seemingly endorsed Kamala Harris shortly after Joe Biden dropped out of the US Presidential Elections, with global politics very un-Brat. It happened again when Harris lost to Donald Trump after a campaign that borrowed heavily from Charli’s neon world.

But it feels like Brat’s enduring legacy is only just beginning. Next year, Charli is set to dominate festival season with high profile slots at Coachella, Parklife and her own Partygirl takeover in London, after her own US arena tour. Brat-adjacent acts like The Dare and Confidence Man have also played their biggest ever shows in recent weeks.

“You can already hear the impact that it's had on pop music and that's only going to grow,” says Matthew. “I do think Brat's going to inspire a new generation of artists because it sounds scrappy, it feels accessible, but it’s also loads of fun. There’s an inclusivity to it that makes people think ‘maybe I could do the pop star thing too’,” he adds. Who’s to say we can’t have Brat Summer (The Remix) next year?