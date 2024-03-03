“It’s giving me purpose." Local high school students say robotics is more than an extracurricular

Associated Press

The University of Florida is eliminating its chief diversity officer position, scrapping the program's staff jobs and halting any contracts involving the subject because of a new law passed last year that was pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The university in Gainesville, Florida, said in a memo released Friday that staff whose jobs were eliminated will get 12 weeks of pay and are encouraged to apply for other positions by April 19. Three senior UF officials said in the memo that despite the elimination of the diversity, equity and inclusion or DEI program, the school will continue what they called “our commitment to universal human dignity.”