Gizelle Bryant and Ex-Husband Jamal Bryant Reunite for Twin Daughters’ Graduation

Angel and Adore Bryant are off to college!

Gizelle Bryant/ Instagram Jamal and Gizelle Bryant with daughters Angel, Adore and Grace

Gizelle Bryant and her ex-husband Jamal Bryant came together for their girls’ big day!

On Monday, June 3, the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 53, and her ex-husband, also 53, both shared photos on social media highlighting their twins’ high school graduation.

“Congratulations Angel & Adore! 👩🏽‍🎓👩🏽‍🎓 I am such a proud Mother. These girls are destined for greatness every day of their lives ❤️,” Gizelle captioned an Instagram carousel.

The photos showed the girls standing on either side of their mom in lavender graduation gowns, as she stood in the middle of them wearing a sleeveless tweed top and dress pants. The trios was all smiles for the pictures.

Jamal shared a special tribute of his own.

“Today was nothing short of sensational!! @angeljbryant @adorecbryant graduated high school with honors,” he began in an Instagram Reel with multiple photos of the day playing on a loop.

The upload was set to Chris Brown’s “Sensational.”

“They are both headed to #hbcu …. They have so much poise, potential and promise that I can’t help but beam! The world will be better because they were born lol,” Jamal said, noting that his girls would be attending a Historically Black College and University.

Gizelle and Jamal also share an older daughter, Grace, who was present to support her younger siblings.

Both parents also posted content from the day to their Instagram Stories.

The Bravo star and the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church pastor were previously married from 2002 until 2009. Last week, Jamal’s engagement to fellow pastor Karri Turner was announced.

Gizelle and Jamal briefly rekindled their romance in 2019, but afterwards the reality television star was fine with them being "best friends" instead.

Gizelle Bryant/ Instagram Gizelle Bryant with daughters Angel and Adore

"Listen, we were a victim of the pandemic," she told E! News in July 2021. "I don't think any long distance relationship can really withstand not seeing each other. But is he still in my life, is he still one of my best friends? Absolutely."

More recently, Gizelle told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that she’s back on the dating scene.

“I’ve been in the streets a little bit, doing a little dating here and there,” she said while sitting in bed with her three girls for a brief update for the network on March 29.

As her daughters laughed, they each agreed that their mom has a “type.”

“Well, she only dates guys that are Black, tall and bald,” one of her twins said to a producer who was sitting off-camera.

An insert with photos of Gizelle’s past partners — including Jamal and others who fit the bill — seemingly proved their theory to be true. The Bravo star was also previously linked to ex-NBA player Sherman Douglas.

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently in production, amid the departures of longtime cast members Candiace Dillard Bassett and Robyn Dixon.

