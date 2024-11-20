GK Barry has savage response to Dean McCullough's jungle trial as Ant and Dec 'disappointed' he quit

GK Barry celebrated jubilantly when Dean McCullough was chosen to do the trial (ITV)

GK Barry left I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans in hysterics when she loudly celebrated Dean McCullough having to do a horrific bushtucker trial.

Barry - real name Grace Eleanor Keeling - screamed her way through Monday’s trial but managed to earn nine stars for the camp.

At the end of the episode, presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed it was between influencer Barry and BBC Radio 1 presenter McCullough to compete in the next trial, “Sinister Sarcophagus”.

When McCullough’s name was called out, Barry shouted “yes!” and high-fived her cheering campmates.

McCullough, meanwhile, looked terrified, hiding his face in his hands and admitting the task was his “worst nightmare”.

The trial involved being shut in a small space and answering a series of Egypt related questions to win 10 stars for camp as critters rained down on his face.

Viewers at home flooded X, formerly Twitter, with their amusement at Barry’s savage reaction.

Barry shrieked 'yes!' when McCullough was announced as the celebrity who would have to endure the trial (ITV)

“GK shouting yes when Dean was voted for the trial, I’m crying,” one wrote alongside a GIF of a woman bursting out laughing.

“There was just something so comical about them cheering for Grace when Dean got the trial,” another added.

“Grace being so relieved whilst Dean is having breakdown [laughing face emoji],” a third posted.

“Grace celebrating in Deans face,” someone else penned alongside a string of crying face emojis.

McCullough didn’t fare well in the trial, screaming and crying while he was locked inside the box.

The radio host became the first celebrity to quit the trial, just three days into the ITV show.

Hosts McPartlin and Donnelly later admitted they were “disappointed” McCullough didn’t stick it out so viewers could see the full trial.

“We are genuinely disappointed because you are prepared to do the whole trial and you want to see the whole thing,” Donnelly said on I’m A Celebrity Unpacked.

McCullough had to stand in a small space while critters rained down on him (ITV)

“There’s a lot of time gone into the trials so when it’s called early your like, ‘oh,’” he said.

“That’s why we continued to ask him some questions after because we were really enjoying it.” McPartlin added.

“But on the other side we’re like oh a bit of an early finish, let’s get out and get a suntan,” Donnelly joked.

When asked if the crew become frustrated when a star quits a trial early, they reiterated the effort staff go to to put each challenge together.

“They just want to see it done properly,” McPartlin said. “Even in the past when we’ve had people not go through with it we’ve sometime bought the trials back because we want them to be seen.”

At the end of Tuesday's episode, the Geordie presenters revealed the public had chosen McCullough and Barry to do Wednesday night's trial.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV at 9pm on Wednesday.