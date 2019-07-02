Glace Bay community arena set for $10M renovation

A $10-million renovation of Glace Bay's community rink is scheduled to begin this week.

Bayplex was shut down in 2017. Roof problems and mould were among the concerns.

The complex, built in the mid-1990s, replaced the historic Glace Bay Miners Forum, which stood on the site since the 1930s.

The refurbished arena will be renamed to honour the community's mining heritage following consultation with residents.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality took over Bayplex from the non-profit group that operated the facility and applied for funding for the project.

Tough decisions had to be made

Mayor Cecil Clarke said some serious decisions had to be made.

"The $10 million going into the Bayplex is well-invested dollars," he said. "It's going to maintain the multi-purpose use of it, but it's also going to give Glace Bay minor hockey a long-term good home."

James Edwards, president of the Glace Bay Minor Hockey Association, said the arena will be a major upgrade.

He said there will be a new entrance, the ice surface will be expanded, the players benches will be moved, new dressing rooms will be built and there will be walking track, among other improvements.

Nick Bonar calls Bayplex his second home. He coached hockey at the complex for many years.

He said the name change is also significant and will draw more people to the facility. He said it's something the community has wanted.

"The Miners Forum was built by the miners, we need that back. I think the name change is going to be a great history lesson and the legacy is going to be awesome. I'm so excited I can't find the words to describe it."

The contract for the project has been awarded to Brilun Constuction of Sydney.

Clarke said the arena is expected to reopen on Canada Day next year.

