Who are the Gladiators presenters and commentator?

Not only were the BBC’s new batch of Gladiators strong enough to beat the dreaded Eliminator but they’ve also proved to be a powerful hit with fans across the UK.

Debuting in 2024, the broadcaster’s Gladiators reboot emerged as a hugely popular show, with around 9.8 million people believed to have watched the programme’s debut episode across its live airing and iPlayer repeats. Audiences continued to be hooked throughout the remainder of its run too, with the show averaging 8.3 million viewers across its following 10 episodes.

The Gladiators will soon be returning for a second season that’ll see them face new batch of rookie contenders — but who are the show’s presenters and commentator? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who are the Gladiators presenters?

Bradley (left) appeared on a celebrity edition of Gladiators in 1997. (Hungry Bear Media Ltd/James Stack/BBC)

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are the hosts of the Gladiators reboot. The show was very much part of the family during its first run because Donna Walsh — Barney’s mum and Bradley’s wife — worked as the head choreographer for the original series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given her role on the reality show, both Bradley and Barney would visit the set on a regular basis and The Chase host even appeared in a celebrities vs jockeys special in 1997.

Sharing their delight at becoming hosts, Bradley said in a statement: “Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show. I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of Gladiators. Saturday night family entertainment at its best...ARE YOU READY?!”

And Barney added: “Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show. I’m so excited for everyone to see the spectacle, elite athletes and fantastic family entertainment that is Gladiators.”

Back when the show first debuted, it was hosted by Ulrika Jonsson, with fellow hosts John Fashanu and Jeremy Guscott joining in subsequent series, John Sachs commenting on the action and John Anderson refereeing events.

The referees for the show are Premier League football referee, Mark Clattenburg, Sonia Mkoloma and Lee Phillips.

Guy Mowbray appeared on The Weakest Link Gladiators special. (BBC Studios/Alan Peebles)

Guy Mowbray is the commentator on Gladiators and the regular football pundit has plenty of experience getting behind the mic for exciting sporting events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mowbray has worked for BBC Sport for many years, and his distinctive voice will be recognisable to viewers who have heard him commentate for the Africa Cup of Nations, European Championship, FA Cup and Premier League.

In a statement, Mowbray said: “It’s an absolute joy to be the voice of such an iconic show. The Saturday night memories will come flooding back for many, whilst it’s brilliant to think of a new generation being introduced to an all new, even more ripped group of Gladiators!

“They are serious athletes, as are all the contenders who’ve been bold enough to take them on. The best thing for me is that the format is the same as it ever was — only better!”

Executive producer Dan Baldwin said of the commentator joining the show: “We are delighted to have the iconic voice of Guy Mowbray onboard. Guy calls the action like no other commentator, he is top of his game. His commentary is going to add another exhilarating layer to Gladiators.”

When will Gladiators return to BBC One?

Meet the new generation of Gladiators. (Hungry Bear Media Ltd/David MacCormack/BBC)

Gladiators will return to BBC One at 5:50pm on Saturday, 18 January.

ADVERTISEMENT

The broadcaster green-lit the second series in March 2024. Speaking about the show’s success, the BBC’s head of entertainment, Kalpna Patel-Knight said: “Gladiators has really kicked this year off with a bang, and we’re so delighted that the fans have come to the show in their masses.

“It has been wonderful to hear how much families have loved watching this together, as part of the BBC’s Saturday evening entertainment offering. “We can’t wait for more action from the Gladiators.”

Read more: Gladiators

Who will star in Gladiators series 2?

Sabre is back after picking up an injury during season 1. (BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/Graeme Hunter)

Series one featured 16 brand new professional athletes, each making their grand debut as Gladiators. These included Sabre, Legend, Nitro, Diamond, Phantom, Athena, Bionic, Fire, Giant, Dynamite, Viper, Electro, Apollo, Comet, Steel and Fury.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was confirmed in July 2024 that all of the season one Gladiators would be returning for the second season including Comet and Sabre who both had to withdraw from the show through injury last time around.

Sadly, Nitro — real name Harry Aikines-Aryeetey — will have to take part in the second season from the sidelines after picking up an injury. But the Strictly Christmas star promised to still appear on the show as a hype man for his co-stars saying: “You’ll still catch me bringing the Nitro spirit to your screens, hyping up my fellow Gladiators, and keeping the energy sky-high.”

Gladiators series 2 will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer on 18 January at 5:50pm