Gladiators star Diane Youdale's ex-wife slams jealousy claims

The ex-wife of former 'Gladiators' star Diane Youdale has dismissed claims their marriage fell apart because of jealousy issues.

The 54-year-old TV star - known to millions of viewers as Jet on the popular 1990s series - has lifted the lid on her turbulent marriage to Zoe Gilbert claiming she was "baited", "chased by a wolf" and "played" during the relationship which left her feeling "suicidal" - but Zoe has now spoken out and insisted she was never envious of the telly veteran's previous partners.

She told MailOnline: "What Diane said about me was hurtful when she claimed that my jealousy broke up the marriage. I was not jealous, but I had to see it in black and white in the newspapers before I found out the truth."

Zoe also revealed she's formed friendships with two of Diane's former partners - Sonia Strong and Lisa Nottingham - and claimed they have both given her support since the marriage crumbled.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said: "I am in contact with these exes, so whatever claims have been made about my jealousy is nonsense. They are her exes but I'm in contact, they are friends.

"I have had a year of support from both Lisa and Sonia since the marriage ended, I am in contact with them every day."

Zoe went on to insist her split from Diane is definitely not amicable and there's no way for them to stay on good terms.

She added: "I can say for certain we are not friends."

Diane - who is now a counsellor and exercise coach - met Zoe in a Tesco supermarket carpet and proposed after just four months of dating.

She confirmed in July 2023 that the pair had married in secret.

The former telly star opened up about the end of the marriage in a candid interview with MailOnline claiming the relationship turned violent and she "snapped" after months of issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

She told the publication: "Eventually, I snapped. She fell over the back of the sofa. I pressed on her chest three times firmly and I said, 'stop this now.'

"I can't remember what happened then. The next thing I knew I was being led out by the police.

"The living room was an absolute mess, there was coffee up the walls, writing all over the walls. She is claiming that I did all that, but I didn't ...

"I felt suicidal. She pushed me to the limit to suddenly make me the baddie, which is as clear as day now ... "

Following the 2023 incident, police arrived at their home and Diane was spoken to, but she was not arrested.

Diane - who stopped drinking in July last year after developing a reliance on alcohol during her time with Zoe - also said of her ex: "She never loved me...

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was hoodwinked. I was bait, I feel baited, I feel like I was chased by a wolf. I was absolutely played and now she's trying to make herself famous because of it.

"I am sickened to the core by her allegations. She wants to bring me down and dance on my grave."