Gladu wants to mark Christian Heritage Month

Sarnia-Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu hopes to mark December as Christian Heritage Month in 2024.

Gladu introduced a private members bill, which would see December recognized as Christian Heritage Month.

“Canada is a country that celebrates all faiths. We have Sikh Heritage Month, Hindu Heritage Month, Muslim History Month, Jewish Heritage Month and so many more,” Gladu said in the House of Commons on Dec. 5. “It is only fair and right that we have a Christian heritage month, since there are 19.6 million Christians in Canada according to the last census.”

The Canadian Human Rights Commission released a discussion paper in October on religious intolerance. In it, it described statutory holidays, which mark Christian religious days as discriminatory. Gladu said this private members bill is not in a response to that, as she had already drafted her bill, before the discussion paper was released.

Gladu said there has been an attack on people of all faiths in recent years. “All religions need to stand together,” she said

Gladu said getting a private members bill passed is a little trickier, but she is one of less than 50 MPs who have passed at least two private members bills. Gladu sponsored a private members bill in 2017 establishing a national framework for palliative care, while she sponsored another one in 2022 on pension protection. Both of these passed successfully and became law.

Gladu is confident her private members bill designating December as Christian Heritage Month, will be successful, saying she is already receiving a lot of support.

Blake Ellis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent