Glasgow streets taken over by a Window Wanderland

Residents of Cathcart in the south of Glasgow are the latest to turn their homes into a "Window Wanderland".

The events, held at different times across the UK, allow neighbourhoods to get creative with brightly decorated window art.

"All you had to have was a window," says Cathcart Community Council chairwoman Carolyn Lochhead.

"The idea was to do something that everyone could get involved in. It didn’t involve having to spend any money or go anywhere in particular."

Homes that signed up were displayed on a map for residents to plan a walking route around.

Ms Lochhead said: "What was great about it was over the weekend there was so many people out on the streets looking at all the designs and chatting to their neighbours, bringing the community together."