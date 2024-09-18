Glass panels installed at top of Hudson's Detroit Tower as exterior nears completion
Construction crews completed the latest step toward the completion of the Hudson's Detroit Tower on Tuesday as glass panels were installed at the highest point. According to Bedrock Detroit – which is constructing and will operate the tower – work will now turn to dismantling the construction elevator on the north side of the tower. The glass panel installation comes about five months after the final beam was lifted into place on the tower as part of the "topping off" ceremony.