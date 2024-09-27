Glassy road in Tigerville, South Carolina flooding
Video shows water over the entire roadway on Glassy Road in Northern Greenville County near Tigerville.
Video shows water over the entire roadway on Glassy Road in Northern Greenville County near Tigerville.
More than 7 feet of storm surge recorded on west coast.
Tropical storm Isaac is expected to grow into a hurricane by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday night, as the storm was generating swells affecting the coast of Bermuda.
Hurricane Helene could bring catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge, with officials warning to heed evacuation orders as this is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas
Hurricane Helene continues to rapidly strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its landfall in Florida, watch live cameras in storm's path.
UPDATED, 5.45 AM PT: At least five people have died as a result of severe weather conditions as Category 4 Hurricane Helene slammed into the U.S. southeastern coast overnight, with winds gusting at 140 mph at its height. One person has died in Florida, there have been three confirmed deaths in Georgia and a fifth …
There were reports of shaking in Victoria and Vancouver, as a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit early Thursday morning
Trump infamously took a Sharpie to a federal hurricane projection. Project 2025 would wield an ax.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Stubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.
Hurricane Helene battered Florida as a Cat 4 storm before moving north into Georgia, NC, SC and Tennessee
A hurricane's category describes potential wind damage but does not describe other deadly hurricane hazards such as storm surge.
If you were woken up by a tremor in the night, you're not alone. A small earthquake struck near Victoria a little after 4 a.m.
Hurricane Helene is now forecast to reach catastrophic Category 4 strength by the time it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center says, with storm surge potentially climbing to 20 feet along some parts of the coast.
Here’s the latest on Category 4 Hurricane Helene
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed Tropical Storm Helene had strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday morning, September 25.The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere said this satellite imagery shows “intense convection pulsing within a growing, intensifying storm.”As of 10 am on Wednesday, Hurricane Helene was located approximately 85 miles north-northeast of Cozumel and was carrying maximum sustained wind gusts of 80 mph.The storm was on track to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico before it reached the Florida Panhandle later in the week. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
A man who was boating off Nanoose Bay can thank his lucky stars someone was listening, after his small boat overturned. As Kylie Stanton reports, one of his rescuers says there are lessons to be learned from his close call.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -After already battering Mexico's Guerrero state, a strengthening Tropical Storm John is on track to turn back into a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday, hurtling back towards communities across the Pacific coast. John first made landfall on Monday at major hurricane strength, triggering flooding and landslides that crushed homes while leaving at least five dead. Its remnants brought intense rains across several states, home to major ports and beach resorts, before strengthening again.
Here’s everything you need to know Wednesday.
Cows are not known to have seafood in their diet, but a team of federal scientists in Nova Scotia started introducing some to seaweed in hopes it could help in the fight against climate change.The focus? The cattle's burps. The Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada project involved feeding 16 cows varying amounts of seaweed at a research farm in Nappan, N.S. It found that by replacing only one percent of the cows' regular feed with kelp, researchers discovered that it reduced the methane emissions fr
Yellow weather warnings are in place for Thursday and Friday, with more flooding possible.
The last Category 3 storm to hit Florida was Hurricane Idalia in 2023.