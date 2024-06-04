Glastonbury 2024: Your ultimate guide

The 2024 year’s Glastonbury line-up has been announced… and in its 54th year the festival has gone a bit Radio 1. Or should that be Kiss? The venerable music festival – creaking into its 54th year – has decided that, with its bus pass fast approaching, it’s time to get down with the yoff.

2024’s headliners include Gen-Z-beloved disco sensation Dua Lipa, Coldplay – the bouncy golden retrievers of stadium rock – RnB singer SZA and, bringing it home on Sunday’s “legend” slot, Shania Twain. It is, as our music critic Neil McCormick puts it, more “children’s birthday party” than the bleeding edge of the rock and alternate music scene.

In fairness, it’s been this way for a while. Elton John – last year’s Sunday night headliner – brought the house down, and he’s been going strong for the past half century. Likewise, the Pyramid stage has played host to many big names, such as Stormzy, Kanye West and Billie Eilish, who might not have fitted into Michael Eavis’s original hippie-fest-in-a-cow-field vision. But que sera, sera: Glastonbury grows. Glastonbury changes. We all get a little older.

Nonetheless, if you haven’t already sold your ticket in despair, here’s what you need to know. (If you have, read on to find out where to do so.)

When is Glastonbury?

This year’s Glastonbury festival runs from June 26-30, 2024.

But many festival goers will be arriving from the evening of Tuesday 25th to set up tents and get a head start on partying. And, of course, many will be dragging themselves bedraggled back to work in the first week of August.

Glastonbury Festival takes place on a dairy farm in Somerset - Gary Wolstenholme

Who is headlining Glastonbury?

This year, the Pyramid stage will host Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA, as well as other stars, including Little Simz, Burna Boy and PJ Harvey. It’s Dua Lipa third time at the festival – but her first on the Pyramid stage, having served her time on the smaller Other and Woodsie’s stages in 2016 and 2017; the 28-year-old British-Albanian singer just announced her third album.

SZA, meanwhile, will be making her Glastonbury debut. As of yet, she’s a relatively under-the-radar talent, though her mega-hit Kill Bill sparked a devoted UK following on its release last year. By contrast, Chris Martin’s Coldplay are old stagers: this will be their fifth Pyramid stage performance, with their first more than 20 years ago.

Nigerian star Burna Boy is probably Africa’s biggest artist – and certainly the one with most name recognition over here. His set is sure to introduce many more Brits to his winning combination of sunny Afrobeats and soulful lyricism. Little Simz is also a bona fide star: the British rapper’s fourth album won the 2022 Brit award for Best New Artist as well as that year’s Mercury prize for Best Album.

Elsewhere, on the Other stage, Glastonbury’s alternate roots will be upheld with sets by Bristolian rockers The Idlers and the kings of “sad dad” music-making, The National. Jessie Ware will be holding fort on West Holts, while James Blake and Sampha will be taking the lead on the Woodsies – formerly, John Peel – stage.

Afrobeats star Burna Boy in probably Africa's biggest artist - RMV/Shutterstock

Glastonbury 2024 rumours

Prior to the official announcement, the big discussion points were whether the two Stevies – Wonder and Nicks – would appear.

But last week, it was reported that talks had broken down between Emily Eavis and Stevie Wonder over a struggle to fit in his appearance during a busy summer of shows. Similarly, late last year Madonna pulled out, reportedly over being heavy-handed in her demands. The absence of Stevie Nicks, meanwhile, is best explained by another unexpected appearance – SZA who, while undoubtedly talented, is a rather out-there choice for the main stage.

Taylor Swift was also apparently in the running, but the announcement of her third Dublin tour date ruled her out. In all fairness, she hardly needs the Pyramid stage exposure.

Where and how to watch Glastonbury at home?

As usual, the BBC will be covering the festival, broadcasting live performances on TV and radio, alongside live-streaming on iPlayer and Sounds, which will be available on-demand.

Where is Glastonbury?

The festival takes place on a dairy farm in Somerset, near the village of Pilton. Confusingly, it’s about 20 miles from Glastonbury town with its famous Tor.

The closest train station is Castle Cary.

The Pyramid stage in 2023 as Elton John played his final farewell - Ben Birchall/PA Wire

How to travel to Glastonbury

There is on-site parking for those driving to the festival, with car sharing being encouraged by the event organisers.

National Express will be running services from 109 locations across the country directly to the Farm. For those travelling by train, there is a free shuttle-bus service to the festival from the nearest station, Castle Cary. Additionally, there are regular buses running back and forth to the farm.

For those who can cycle to the festival, this is also being encouraged by the event organisers.



How much are Glastonbury tickets?

Tickets cost £355 + £5 booking fee (plus coach fare if booking a ticket + coach travel option).

How to get Glastonbury tickets late?

If you were unlucky in the sales, you can also look into volunteering options. Search the full list of affiliated charities here – or apply through the organisation’s individual websites.

Glastonbury full line up – so far

Pyramid stage



FRIDAY

DUA LIPA

22:00 - 23:45

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

19:45 - 21:00

PJ HARVEY

18:00 - 19:00

PAUL HEATON

16:15 - 17:15

SEVENTEEN

14:45 - 15:45

OLIVIA DEAN

13:15 - 14:15

SQUEEZE

12:00 - 12:45

SATURDAY

COLDPLAY

21:45 - 23:45

LITTLE SIMZ

19:45 - 20:45

MICHAEL KIWANUKA

17:45 - 18:45

KEANE

16:00 - 17:00

CYNDI LAUPER

14:30 - 15:30

AYRA STARR

13:15 - 14:00

FEMI KUTI

12:00 - 12:45

SUNDAY

SZA

21:30 - 23:15

BURNA BOY

19:30 - 20:30

JANELLE MONAE

17:45 - 18:45

SHANIA TWAIN

15:45 - 17:00

PALOMA FAITH

13:45 - 14:45

SEASICK STEVE

12:30 - 13:15

INTERLINKED BALLET

11:30 - 12:00

Shania Twain will fill the legend's slot this year - Scott Legato/Getty Images

Other stage



FRIDAY

IDLES

22:15 - 23:30

D-BLOCK EUROPE

20:30 - 21:30

ANNE-MARIE

18:45 - 19:45

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB

17:15 - 18:15

CONFIDENCE MAN

15:45 - 16:45

HEADIE ONE

14:15 - 15:15

THE SNUTS

13:00 - 13:45

ANNIE MAC

11:30 - 12:30



SATURDAY

DISCLOSURE

22:30 - 23:45

THE STREETS

20:30 - 21:30

CAMILA CABELLO

18:45 - 19:45

BLOC PARTY

17:15 - 18:15

THE LAST DINNER PARTY

15:45 - 16:45

TEMS

14:15 - 15:15

THE STAVES

13:00 - 13:45

JAMIE WEBSTER

11:45 - 12:30

SUNDAY

THE NATIONAL

21:45 - 23:15

TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB

19:45 - 20:45

AVRIL LAVIGNE

18:00 - 19:00

NOTHING BUT THIEVES

16:30 - 17:30

JAMES

15:00 - 16:00

SOFT PLAY

13:45 - 14:30

RACHEL CHINOURIRI

12:30 - 13:15

THE ZUTONS

11:15 - 12:00

West Holts stage



FRIDAY

JUNGLE

22:15 - 23:45

HEILUNG

20:15 - 21:30

DANNY BROWN

18:30 - 19:30

SUGABABES

16:55 - 17:55

NONAME

15:30 - 16:25

SQUID

14:00 - 15:00

ASHA PUTHLI

12:30 - 13:30

SOFIA KOURTESIS

11:00 - 12:00



SATURDAY

JESSIE WARE

22:15 - 23:45

MASEGO

20:30 - 21:30

BLACK PUMAS

19:00 - 20:00

NITIN SAWHNEY

17:30 - 18:30

CORINNE BAILEY RAE

16:00 - 17:00

ALOGTE OHO & HIS SOUNDS OF JOY

14:30 - 15:30

THE SKATALITES

13:00 - 14:00

47SOUL

11:30 - 12:30



SUNDAY

JUSTICE

22:00 - 23:15

NIA ARCHIVES

20:00 - 21:00

BRITTANY HOWARD

18:30 - 18:30

JORDAN RAKEI

17:00 - 18:00

STEEL PULSE

15:30 - 16:30

BALMING TIGER

14:00 - 15:00

JALEN NGONDA

12:30 - 13:30

MATTHEW HALSALL

11:00 - 12:00

Jessie Ware will play the West Holts stage - Ian West

Woodsies stage



FRIDAY

JAMIE XX

22:30 - 23:45

SAMPHA

21:00 - 22:00

DECLAN MCKENNA

19:30 - 20:30

ARLO PARKS

18:00 - 19:00

THE VACCINES

16:30 - 17:30

KENYA GRACE

15:15 - 16:00

REMI WOLF

14:00 - 14:45

LAMBRINI GIRLS

12:45 - 13:30

VOICE OF BACEPROT

11:30 - 12:15



SATURDAY

GOSSIP

22:30 - 23:45

SLEAFORD MODS

21:00 - 22:00

YARD ACT

19:30 - 20:30

TBA (Pulp are rumoured)

18:00 - 19:00

FAT WHITE FAMILY

16:30 - 17:30

SOCCER MOMMY

15:15 - 16:00

MANNEQUIN PUSSY

14:00 - 14:45

HIGH VIS

12:45 - 13:30

KNEECAP

11:30 - 12:15



SUNDAY

JAMES BLAKE

21:30 - 22:45

ROMY

20:00 - 21:00

KIM GORDON

18:30 - 19:30

ALVVAYS

17:00 - 18:00

BLONDSHELL

15:30 - 16:30

NEWDAD

14:00 - 15:00

THE KS

12:30 - 13:30

JAYAHADADREAM

11:15 - 12:00

The Park stage



FRIDAY

FONTAINES D.C.

23:00 - 00:15

KING KRULE

21:15 - 22:15

AURORA

19:30 - 20:30

DEXYS

18:00 - 19:00

THIS IS THE KIT

16:30 - 17:30

THE MARY WALLOPERS

15:15 - 16:00

BARRY CAN’T SWIM

14:00 - 14:45

MOONCHILD SANELLY

12:45 - 13:30

LYNKS

11:30 - 12:10



SATURDAY

PEGGY GOU

23:00 - 00:15

ORBITAL

21:15 - 22:15

THE BREEDERS

19:30 - 20:30

LANKUM

18:00 - 19:00

AROOJ AFTAB

16:30 - 17:30

OTOBOKE BEAVER

15:15 - 16:00

BAR ITALIA

14:00 - 14:45

KARA JACKSON

12:45 - 13:30

JOHNNY FLYNN

11:10 - 12:10



SUNDAY

LONDON GRAMMAR

21:15 - 22:30

GHETTS

19:30 - 20:30

MOUNT KIMBIE

18:00 - 19:00

BAXTER DURY

16:30 - 17:30

MDOU MOCTAR

15:15 - 16:00

PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS

14:00 - 14:45

LIME GARDEN

12:45 - 13:30

PROBLEM PATTERNS

11:30 - 12:15

Avalon Stage



FRIDAY

SKINDRED

23:05 - 00:20

KATE NASH

21:35 - 22:35

HAIRCUT 100

20:05 - 21:05

LULU

18:35 - 19:35

FRANK TURNER

17:05 - 18:05

BILLIE MARTEN

15:40 - 16:40

THE DEEP BLUE

14:20 - 15:10

THE BAR-STEWARD SONS OF VAL DOONICAN

13:00 - 13:50



SATURDAY

NEW MODEL ARMY

23:10 - 00:20

THE MAGIC NUMBERS

21:40 - 22:40

SHAZNAY LEWIS

20:10 - 21:10

BC CAMPLIGHT

18:40 - 19:40

FLYTE

17:10 - 18:10

LUCY SPRAGGAN

15:40 - 16:40

CUT CAPERS

14:15 - 15:10

ELLES BAILEY

12:50 - 13:45

OLD TIME SAILORS

11:30 - 12:20



SUNDAY

THE FEELING

22:50 - 23:50

CAITY BASER

21:20 - 22:20

THE CAT EMPIRE

19:55 - 20:55

BABY QUEEN

18:20 - 19:20

THE GO! TEAM

16:50 - 17:50

THE SCRATCH

15:25 - 16:20

TOYAH & ROBERT

13:55 - 14:55

KINGFISHR

12:35 - 13:25

THE AYOUB SISTERS

11:30 - 12:10

Acoustic Stage



FRIDAY

THE BOOTLEG BEATLES

21:30 - 22:45

SCOUTING FOR GIRLS

20:00 - 21:00

TANITA TIKARAM

18:30 - 19:30

DERVISH

17:00 - 18:00

STORNOWAY

16:00 - 16:40

RED HOT CHILLI PIPERS

15:00 - 15:40

JOSH ROUSE

14:00 - 14:40

ANGIE MCMAHON

13:00 - 13:40

JOHN SMITH

12:10 - 12:40

THE BURMA

11:30 - 12:00



SATURDAY

OCEAN COLOUR SCENE

21:30 - 22:45

RALPH MCTELL

20:00 - 21:00

RUSSELL CROWE’S INDOOR GARDEN PARTY

18:30 - 19:30

THE MANFREDS FEATURING PAUL JONES & MIKE D’ABO

17:00 - 18:00

ALBERT LEE

16:00 - 16:40

FUN LOVIN’ CRIME WRITERS WITH MARK BILLINGHAM, CHRIS BROOKMYRE, DOUG JOHNSTONE, VAL MCDERMID, STUART NEVILLE & LUCA VESTE

15:00 - 15:40

PAUL CASEY

14:00 - 14:40

JESSIE REID

13:00 - 13:40

RYAN MCMULLAN

12:10 - 12:40

JADA STAR

11:30 - 12:00



SUNDAY

GIPSY KINGS FEATURING TONINO BALIARDO

21:30 - 22:45

JUDY COLLINS

20:00 - 21:00

LONDON COMMUNITY GOSPEL CHOIR

18:30 - 19:30

SONGWRITERS ARC CHRIS DIFFORD WITH BETH NIELSEN CHAPMAN, GUY CHAMBERS, SID GRIFFIN & JESSIE REID

17:00 - 18:00

BERNARD BUTLER

16:10 - 17:00

MICHELE STODART

15:00 - 15:50

GRACE PETRIE

14:00 - 14:40

NADIA KADEK (ETC FINALIST)

13:00 - 13:40

FRANKIE ARCHER

12:10 - 12:40

TOBY LEE

11:30 - 12:00

Also announced

Honey Dijon

DJ Spen

Eliza Rose

Bonobo

Skream & Benga

Faithless

Flowerovlove