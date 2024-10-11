Glastonbury 2025 tickets, line-up, dates and more

Is it June yet? Get clued up on festival season’s biggest party

Everything you need to know about Glastonbury 2025. (Redferns)

Glastonbury 2024 may still be fresh in the memory for many — well, as fresh as any festival fan’s memory can be — but make no mistake: the countdown to Glastonbury 2025 has officially begun.

For one all-too-brief week in June, Somerset’s Worthy Farm is transformed into a make-shift city, complete with thousands of new residents flooding into Michael and Emily Eavis’s lush land and making it a bustling hub of art, music and activity.

2024's sunkissed party saw Pyramid stage headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA lead the way, with thousands of live acts performing on stages of all sizes in all corners of the site.

Before the amps had time to die down, Glasto fans were already looking forward to their next visit. However, with attendance no guarantee, it pays to do your research when it comes to planning a trip to this particular party.

So if you’re hoping to find yourself in Worthy Farm next June, here’s everything you need to know about Glastonbury 2025 including key ticket on-sale dates, how to secure tickets, line-up details and more.

When will Glastonbury 2025 take place?

Glastonbury Festival returns in June 2025. (Getty)

Glastonbury 2025 will take place from Wednesday 25 until Sunday 29 June 2025.

The festival typically takes place towards the end of June each year, with sporadic ‘fallow years’ scheduled every few festivals to allow the land to recover and regrow. The last Glastonbury fallow year was in 2018 before the pandemic took place and forced 2020 and 2021’s events to be cancelled.

Glastonbury returned in 2022 and has been running ever since although organiser Emily Eavis recently confirmed to the BBC that their next fallow year will take place in 2026.

When do Glastonbury 2025 tickets go on sale?

Glastonbury 2025 tickets will go on sale in November. (Getty)

General admission tickets for Glastonbury 2025 will go on sale at 9am on Sunday, 17 November. They will cost will cost £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee, an increase of £13.50 on 2024. Coach tickets will become available to buy at 6pm on Thursday, 14 November.

Unlike other festivals, buying tickets to Glastonbury requires a little pre-planning, with those looking to attend required to register their details along with a passport-style photo to be in with a chance of buying a ticket when they finally go on sale.

While registering your details does not guarantee you a ticket to Glastonbury 2025, you’ll be unable to buy a ticket without doing so. Users are required to pay a £75 deposit to secure their ticket, with the full ticket balance (plus booking and processing fees) due later the following year.

Glastonbury 2025 tickets are notorious for being snapped up in record time but if you miss out, the festival hosts a resale of returned tickets in the new year, usually in early April.

Who is playing Glastonbury 2025?

Eminem is rumoured to be playing Glastonbury 2025. (Getty)

The full line-up for Glastonbury 2025 hasn’t been announced yet. In fact, Glastonbury is one of the few festivals that requires you to fight and fork out for tickets without actually knowing who you’ll be seeing.

That said, with so much on offer — from alternative art installations, circus performances, firework displays and stuff that defies description — it’s unlikely that you’ll be disappointed with the festival’s packed offering.

According to Emily Eavis, headlining acts are often booked years in advance, so it’s likely that some of 2025’s headliners have already been pencilled in. What’s more, Emily has also teased that next year’s festival could be a big one.

Emily Eavis has said that Glastonbury 2025 could be a big one. (Getty)

“The festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan because you almost have to fit two years into one,” she told the festival’s free on-site newspaper, the Glastonbury Free Press in 2024. “We’re already in talks with some acts for it. It’s exciting.”

While the Eavis family are keeping their cards close to their chest, many rumours have begun swirling with some outlets convinced that rap superstar Eminem could be gracing the Pyramid. Right now, it’s all speculation but as Glastonbury 2025 gets closer, we’re sure to get more concrete details about who’ll be lighting up its many stages.

Oasis have already ruled themselves out of a slot at the festival, despite announcing a major reunion tour across the UK. The band previously headlined Glastonbury in 1994 and 2004.

