Glastonbury tickets 2025 live: Fears over new ticket system ahead of coach sale starting very soon

Glastonbury tickets 2025 live: Fears over new ticket system ahead of coach sale starting very soon

Glastonbury Festival ticket packages, including coach travel, go on sale very soon, with thousands of people hoping to be in the mix to grab the sought-after tickets for next year’s event at Worthy Farm.

A new system for queuing has been introduced (glastonbury.seetickets.com) for the first time, raising fears among music fans desperate to bag a ticket at 6pm today (14 November).

No headliners have been announced for next year’s festival – but tickets sold out within minutes last year, leaving many punters disappointed.

Demand is also expected to be higher than ever as Glastonbury, which will take place between Wednesday 25 June to Sunday 29 June next year, will be taking a year off in 2026.

The ticket system change was confirmed on 5 November, ahead of the coach sale on 14 November and general admission sale on 17 November.

“The booking process itself for 2025 will be the same as in previous years, however, the way in which you join the booking process is changing,” a statement on the Glastonbury website said.

“Rather than refreshing the holding page to attempt to access the booking page, this year, when the ticket sale begins (at 6pm or 9am respectively) everyone who is already on the glastonbury.seetickets.com page will randomly be assigned a place in a queue to access the booking process.”

The statement said that anyone who logs on once the sale has started will automatically be added to the back of the queue, “so it’s important to make sure you are online and ready at least a few minutes before the sale opens”.

The festival has revealed that ticket prices to Glastonbury 2025 have increased by £13.50 on last year, with a general admission full weekend ticket now costing £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee. General admission tickets to the 2024 event cost £360.

This means that the cost of a Glastonbury ticket has risen by more than £100 (£108.50) in the last six years, as tickets in 2019 cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee.

Key Points

How to use the new queue system

How much are Glastonbury 2025 tickets?

What time do tickets go on sale?

Five tips and tricks to get tickets

Five tips and tricks to get tickets

13:00 , Greg Evans

All major ticket sales for gigs these days often end with disappointment so it’s good to be prepared for all circumstances.

Here are five tips to help you secure your tickets.

• A good internet connection. The last thing you need is your broadband failing at the precise moment the transaction is going through.

• The time. You need to be on the tickets page on the Glastonbury See Tickets website at precisely 6pm on 14 November, or 9am on 17 November for general sale. So set your alarms!

• Money at the ready. Make sure your correct bank details, including the right billing address, and know the answers to any additional security questions you might be asked by your card issuer (this is likely if you’re buying multiple tickets). Accept the terms and conditions and make sure you complete the check out within the allocated time slot. Once you reach the payment page you will have five minutes to submit your payment information, so make sure you enter all the information accurately. The time remaining will be shown on the right hand side of your screen.

• It’s not over until the SOLD OUT sign appears on the Glastonbury website. So don’t freak out if you see a message notifying fans that “all available tickets have now been allocated”. That means the orders are being processed, but at least a few people end up running out of time... meaning the tickets are up for grabs again. A word of caution: your registration numbers will be locked for up to five minutes if your details are entered incorrectly, an attempt to book is already held against your registration number, or your five minutes on the booking page ends. If the transaction fails and tickets are still available, your registration number will be released to give you the chance to try again.

• Avoid multiple tabs. As stated on the Glastonbury website, trying to buy tickets on multiple tabs could actually put you at risk of confusing the ticket sales process and result in a failed transaction. “We strongly advise that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction,” Glastonbury says.

Fears over new ticket system ahead of coach sale

17:39 , Tara Cobham

A new system for queuing for Glastonbury tickets has been introduced for the first time, raising fears among music fans desperate to bag one at 6pm today.

The ticket system change was confirmed on 5 November, ahead of the coach sale on 14 November and general admission sale on 17 November.

“The booking process itself for 2025 will be the same as in previous years, however, the way in which you join the booking process is changing,” a statement on the Glastonbury website said.

“Rather than refreshing the holding page to attempt to access the booking page, this year, when the ticket sale begins (at 6pm or 9am respectively) everyone who is already on the glastonbury.seetickets.com page will randomly be assigned a place in a queue to access the booking process.”

The statement said that anyone who logs on once the sale has started will automatically be added to the back of the queue, “so it’s important to make sure you are online and ready at least a few minutes before the sale opens”.

Glastonbury Festival announces major change to ticket-buying process ahead of sale

17:28 , Maira Butt

The change was confirmed on Tuesday 5 November, ahead of the sales on 14 and 17 November.

“The booking process itself for 2025 will be the same as in previous years, however, the way in which you join the booking process is changing,” a statement on the Glastonbury website said.

“Rather than refreshing the holding page to attempt to access the booking page, this year, when the ticket sale begins (at 6pm or 9am respectively) everyone who is already on the glastonbury.seetickets.com page will randomly be assigned a place in a queue to access the booking process.”

The statement said that anyone who logs on once the sale has started will automatically be added to the back of the queue, “so it’s important to make sure you are online and ready at least a few minutes before the sale opens”.

Glastonbury Festival announces major change to ticket-buying process

When is Glastonbury resale? All is not lost if you miss out on tickets

17:24 , Tara Cobham

Thousands of people are hoping to bag a sought-after ticket for Glastonbury 2025 either tonight or on Sunday, with some inevitably set for disappointment.

However, all will not be lost – for the resale is likely to place in spring, as it has in past years.

Last year, the coach resale happened on 18 April, while general admission took place on 21 April.

Music fans brace themselves for stressful scramble for Glastonbury tickets

17:04 , Tara Cobham

Music fans are bracing themselves for the likely stressful scramble for Glastonbury tickets as they go on sale in one hour.

Many social media users are wishing other festival hopefuls luck for the coach sale, which begins at 6pm.

Good luck to everyone trying for Glastonbury Ticket + Coach packages today... May the odds be ever in your favour and the Glasto queue gods forever by your side! 🤞



📷 Paul Griffin pic.twitter.com/avaK60UNRV — Glasto Fest Feed (@GlastoFestFeed) November 14, 2024

One hour countdown to Glastonbury coach sale

17:00 , Tara Cobham

The one hour countdown to the Glastonbury 2025 coach sale is underway.

Music fans are bracing themselves as tickets to next year’s festival go on sale at 6pm this evening.

Glastonbury 2025: Everything you need to know as tickets go on sale today

17:00 , Maira Butt

Thousands of fans are expected to fight it out for a chance to attend the event, which will run from 25-29 June 2025.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know to secure your spot below.

Glastonbury 2025: Everything you need to know as tickets go on sale today

Artists rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury 2025

16:31 , Tara Cobham

The artists rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury in 2025 include Eminem, Rihanna and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, who will play a postponed European date the same month as Glastonbury is due to take place.

Meanwhile, Oasis is a big name that has ruled out a sensational return to Worthy Farm putting an end to growing rumours that the band were intending on crowning their reunion with a headline slot at the festival.

Eminem is among the artists rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury in 2025 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The road to Glastonbury: What makes a Pyramid Stage headliner, and why is it so hard to find them?

16:30 , Greg Evans

As Worthy Farm gears up once again to welcome Glastonbury fans, the question of who should take top billing at the UK’s best-loved music festival is becoming harder to answer.

Not to mention increasingly controversial.

So what do organisers look for in a headline act? And should they be changing tack?

Roisin O’Connor reports

Elton John headlined Glastonbury Festival on 25 June 2023 (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The road to Glastonbury: What makes a Pyramid Stage headliner, and why is it so hard to find them?

Eminem ‘lined up’ for Glastonbury 2025 headline slot

16:00 , Greg Evans

A report has claimed that music giant Eminem is being lined up to headline Glastonbury Festival for its 2025 event.

According to an “insider”, Glastonbury organisers are seeking to avoid similar criticisms next year by securing one of the biggest names in music for the Pyramid Stage.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has never performed at Glastonbury before, though has headlined other prominent European festivals, including Reading and Leeds in 2017.

The report, published by the Daily Mail, claims that discussions are already underway between Glastonbury and Eminem’s representatives, with the festival eager to acquire the “Slim Shady” rapper’s talents.

Among the other major acts to have been rumoured for a headline slot in recent years are Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Stevie Wonder.

Read more below.

(AP)

Eminem ‘lined up’ for Glastonbury 2025 headline slot

Will Oasis be playing Glastonbury in 2025?

15:30 , Greg Evans

Oasis have ruled out a sensational return to Worthy Farm putting an end to growing rumours that the band were intending on crowning their reunion with a headline slot at Glastonbury.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher officially buried the hatchet after an infamous backstage bust-up ahead of a 2009 festival date led to their split, setting the stage for a lucrative European tour in 2025.

After Oasis’s forthcoming tour dates were revealed on Tuesday (27 August), many fans speculated the group could play Glastonbury, which is due to take place from 25 to 29 June 2025.

However, the band have issued an official statement on X/Twitter, reading: “Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year. The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live ‘25 World Tour.”

Oasis band members Noel Gallagher, left, and Liam Gallagher (Zak Hussein/PA) (PA Wire)

Will Oasis be playing Glastonbury in 2025?

Linkin Park to headline?

15:00 , Greg Evans

Linkin Park, who have recently reformed with a new frontwoman and released a new album, called From Zero, are being rumoured for the the 2025 festival.

The nu-metal icons will be playing Wembley Stadium on Saturday 28 June and could feasibly play either the Friday night or Sunday night headline slots on either the Pyramid Stage or the Other Stage.

“Friday 27th June, I bet Linkin Park are headlining the Other Stage at @glastonbury with Deftones on before them?” said one fan on X/Twitter.

“No Linkin Park at Download… all eyes on possible Glastonbury appearance?” asked another.

Acts are not set to be announced for a few more months so speculation will have to remain as that. In the meantime, read The Independent’s four-star review of the new Linkin Park record.

Linkin Park (James-Minchin III)

Linkin Park’s comeback album shows Emily Armstrong is less ‘stray cat’ more roaring lion

Who is rumoured to play at Glastonbury 2025?

14:30 , Greg Evans

Although no headliners have been announced and Oasis have ruled themselves out there are still plenty of huge acts that could still play the festival next summer.

The bookmakers Oddschecker, have named pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo as one of the firm favourites for next year’s festival along with The 1975, Fred Again, Sam Fender, Sabrina Carpenter, Green Day, Rihanna and Harry Styles.

Rodrigo played the festival in 2022, earning rave reviews.

Read The Independent’s five-star review of Rodrigo’s performance below.

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival (PA Archive)

Olivia Rodrigo review, Glastonbury 2022: Gen-Z star delivers one of the most iridescent shows of the day

The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever, from Paul McCartney to David Bowie

14:00 , Greg Evans

Although no headliners have been confirmed for the 2024 edition of the festival, the rich history of the event has proven that even the most unlikely of acts can capture the hearts and imaginations of music fans.

These are just a few of the reasons why a gig playing out on the hallowed grounds of Worthy Farm might go down in Glastonbury folklore – one of those iconic moments that don’t just make the weekend, but mark out the evolution of pop culture. Glastonbury is where musical history is made and cultural colossi are crowned on a near-annual basis.

Looking back through the annuls of Glastonbury, Mark Beaumont names the 22 greatest ever performances at the festival.

Read the list below

Festival goers watch Paul McCartney perform at Glastonbury Festival 2022 (Invision)

The 22 greatest Glastonbury performances ever, from Paul McCartney to David Bowie

How to get into Glastonbury Festival if you miss out on tickets

13:30 , Greg Evans

The Independent has put together this handy guide of tips and tricks to give yourself the best odds at landing those coveted tickets; however, if you’re in the millions who didn’t manage to get their hands on one, there are some other ways to get into Glastonbury – and no, we’re not talking about jumping the fence.

Working for your ticket

Glastonbury has a whole section of its website dedicated to the jobs you can do in return for a festival ticket.

NB: “In some cases you would be required to pay for the ticket in advance, and would be reimbursed after completing the required hours.”

Every year a whole host of organisations ask for volunteers to join them at the festival in return for free access. Normally people are required to work three eight-hour shifts for their ticket; though, this may vary depending on the organisation.

Each year, Oxfam leads a 2000-strong team of volunteers to the festival. Their roles include stewarding, campaigning and volunteering at pop-up charity shops on-site. As well as your ticket, you’ll get secure camping, a meal voucher for every shift, hot showers, toilets, tea and coffee, and phone charging.

Festaff also employs a number of volunteers at Glastonbury (as well as festivals across the company).

According to their website, “Festaff positions usually involve working as part of a team of like-minded volunteers on some light & enjoyable tasks such as stewarding in the campsite, wristbanding and/or scanning tickets as patrons arrive at the event, front of house bar staff, campsite information point teams, or similar general assistance roles.”

Check the Glastonbury website to see what other charitable organisations are involved.

Being a first-aider

Dr Chris Howes leads a team of some 1,500 medical staff into the festival each year. If you have medical, paramedic or first-aid qualifications, you can apply to join his team here.

NB: The website notes that applications to join Festival Medical Services if accepted will not necessarily mean you will be selected to work at Glastonbury.

Read more below.

Festival litter pickers begin to clear the rubbish left in the main arena at the 2011 festival (Getty Images)

How to get into Glastonbury Festival if you missed out on tickets

What time do tickets go on sale?

12:31 , Greg Evans

The packages, including coach travel, go on sale at 6pm GMT today, November 14.

You’ll have to already be registered with Glastonbury in order to buy a ticket although the deadline has already passed.

If you haven’t been able to register yourself in time for today’s sale, then general tickets, those without coach travel included, will go on sale on Sunday 17 November at 9 am GMT.

Resale tickets will also go on sale in April but no date for that sale is yet to be released.

How much are Glastonbury 2025 tickets?

12:30 , Greg Evans

Ticket prices to Glastonbury 2025 have increased by £13.50 on last year, with a general admission full weekend ticket now costing £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee. General admission tickets to the 2024 event cost £360.

This means that the cost of a Glastonbury ticket has risen by more than £100 (£108.50) in the last six years, as tickets in 2019 cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee.

Defending the price hike for tickets to the 2023 festival, which went from £265 in 2019 to £335, Emily Eavis said: “We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.”

What’s included in the ticket price?

Tickets to Glastonbury Festival include entry to the festival with access to the site’s 100+ stages, five nights camping with no entry fees, a programme, mobile phone charging, an on-site newspaper, mobile app, firewood and children’s entertainment.

Some proceeds from ticket sales also go towards the festival’s charity partners, including Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid, as well as towards supporting the festival’s infrastructure and environmental impact, the Glastonbury website states.

More information below

Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing on the Pyramid Stage in 2024 (PA Wire)

Glastonbury 2025 ticket announcement reveals significant price increase

How to use the new queue system

12:16 , Greg Evans

Once people are in the queue, a progress bar will indicate how close they are to reaching the booking page.

Glastonbury fans are asked not to refresh the page or use multiple devices or tabs, or they risk losing their place in the queue.

Once they reach the front of the queue, they will be asked to enter the registration number and postcode for the lead booker and up to five other people for whom they are attempting to book tickets.

Ticket-buyers are given 10 minutes to complete the page before their session expires, however, tickets are not allocated at this point.

They will then be asked to check the names of the people they’re booking tickets for, as these cannot be changed once they proceed with the booking.

Once all the information is confirmed, fans will be asked to proceed to the payment page, which will ask them to confirm a billing address and payment information, along with accepting the terms and conditions before completing checkout within the allotted time.

Fans are also warned not to minimise or click away from the tab at this point. Tickets will not be allocated until payment has been processed.

Ticket and coach travel options will go on sale at 6pm (GMT) on Thursday 14 November, while the general admissions tickets sale will take place at 9am (GMT) on Sunday 17 November.

(Getty)

Glastonbury Festival announces major change to ticket-buying process ahead of sale