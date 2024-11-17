Glastonbury 2025 tickets sell out in 35 minutes

The Festival is returning in 2025 before taking a year off in 2026 [BBC]

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025 have sold out in under 40 minutes, organisers have said.

Thousands of would-be festival-goers joined an online queue at 09:00 GMT, and all of the tickets had sold by 9:35 GMT.

The world-famous event will be held from 25 to 29 June before taking a year off in 2026 to allow the ground at Worthy Farm in Somerset to recover.

Tickets cost £373.50, including a £5 booking fee - an increase of £18.50 on 2024.

In a post on X, Glastonbury Festival said: "Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 have now Sold Out.

"Thanks to everyone who bought one and sorry to those who missed out, on a morning when demand was much higher than supply.

"There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2025."

Dua Lipa was one of the headliners for the Festival in 2024 [PA Media]

An automatic queue system has been introduced with fans needing to be online before the start of the sale with a valid registration number.

Around 210,000 people attended the Festival in June, with general tickets for the event selling out in under an hour.

Coldplay, Dua Lipa and SZA played the Pyramid Stage, with Shania Twain performing the Sunday Legends spot.

Registration for 2025 tickets closed at 17:00 on 11 November and fans can buy a maximum of six tickets per person.

Tickets must be fully paid for by the end of 7 April 2025. Any not paid for by then will be put up for resale.

Organisers are keen to encourage people to use environmentally-friendly travel options, with combined ticket and coach packages going on sale earlier this week.

The artists playing Glastonbury 2025 are yet to be announced.

