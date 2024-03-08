Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis has revealed when to expect the 2024 line-up

(Getty Images)

Big news awaits, Glastonbury fans – the festival’s boss Emily Eavis has let slip that the line-up for the 2024 edition will be announced next week.

Eavis revealed the upcoming development while appearing at the Women in Music conference yesterday afternoon (March 7) at Oxford University, according to reports from efestivals.

She also added that two of Glastonbury’s headliners will be women. Welcome news following the male-dominated top tier of performers at last year’s festival, which was met with substantial criticism. Eavis responded previously by saying that Glastonbury is “trying harder than most” to ensure their line-up is gender-balanced, but also admitted: “we can only do so much.”

This is not the first time Eavis has hinted at a female-dominated line-up – last October she said that the festival were in the final stages of confirming “a really big American artist” and added that the legends slot would also be a female artist.

As always, rumours have been swirling around who could be playing Worthy Farm. Madonna is a frontrunner after Eavis posted on social media about attending the pop legend’s Celebration tour last year, and Dua Lipa’s name has also popped up in several reports. Coldplay also feel like contenders given the suspicious, Glastonbury-sized gap in their upcoming Music of the Spheres tour.

Traditionally, Glastonbury shares its official poster, containing all three headliners, the legends slot, and the first wave of acts confirmed for the festival, roughly around this time every year. Much nearer to the festival, which takes place June 26-30, the full billing and all stage timings will be confirmed.

According to those at Eavis’ talk, however, she promised a full line-up next week. Could this year be different? We’ll just have to wait and see...