Glastonbury festival 2024 full line-up times revealed

Glastonbury Festival 2024 has revealed its full line-up times ahead of its arrival at Worthy Farm in Somerset this month.

Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily Eavis have booked a stellar trio of headliners, including Barbie and Argylle star, Dua Lipa. Meanwhile, Coldplay will return to headline the festival for the 5th time, alongside US singer-songwriter SZA who will close the festival on Sunday.

Samir Hussein / Contributor - Getty Images

The full line-up times across more than 83 stages and over 3,000 performances are available via Glastonbury's official website, as well as in free line-up guides which are given to revellers when they arrive at the festival.

Fans will also be able to save their favourite artists, keep track of secret sets, and plan their weekend with the official Vodafone Glastonbury app on iOS and Android, which should be launching soon.

Getty Images

Highlights elsewhere on the bill include Shania Twain, who is taking on the famous Legend Slot on the Pyramid on Sunday at 3.45 pm on Sunday, 30 June, following in the footsteps of Dolly Parton and Diana Ross.

Plus, there's a secret set on The Woodsies stage at 6pm on Saturday, 29 June (currently rumoured around the likes of Pulp, The Killers, and Kings of Leon), as well as a whopping 41 TBA (to be announced) slots across the festival.

The Other Stage, which is the festival's second largest stage, will see Idles, Disclosure, and The National headline across the weekend.

Meanwhile, festival staple Fatboy Slim will play Arcadia at 10pm Friday, and The Glade at 01.30, as he continues his quest to play every stage at the festival (in fact, Digital Spy just missed him playing a tiny set in the Secret Piano Bar in 2023).

Glastonbury

The BBC Introducing stage has added a whole extra day of music with a full line-up on Thursday 26 June, and the broadcaster will be covering the build-up and the festival itself across BBC Sounds, iPlayer, TV and radio from today onwards.

Those travelling to the festival will also be able to enter a competition to be serenaded by drum and bass DJ, Nia Archives, thanks to a special performance happening on a train hosted by Uber.

Glastonbury Festival takes place between Wednesday, 26 June - Sunday, 30 June, 2024.

You Might Also Like