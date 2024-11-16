Glastonbury Festival 2025 tickets set to go on sale

Glastonbury is set to take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset in late June (Getty Images)

Music fans are preparing as standard tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025 are set to go on sale from 9am on Sunday.

The general sale launches a week after the world-famous festival announced it had changed the way fans would join its booking process.

Hopeful fans shared their excitement and anticipation on social media on Saturday night as they prepared to try for tickets.

Sylvia Marks wrote on X: “Alarm set! Good luck to one and all. We can only hope and do our best...but quietly dreading it at the same time”.

“Good luck to everyone trying to get Glastonbury tickets in the morning,” wrote David Wilkie. “Hope it’s amazing for everyone that bags some tomorrow.”

The change to the booking process will see hopeful customers assigned to a queue to access the booking system - rather than being held at a landing page until being ushered through to the ticket page.

The change came after a spotlight was shone on various issues within online ticket selling including the use of dynamic pricing and tickets being resold by touts.

The subject made headlines after the release of Oasis tickets in September prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they would look at the use of prices surging in line with demand.

In a bid to prevent touting, Glastonbury customers have to register in advance to buy tickets for the event, which will take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 25 to 29 next year.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 cost £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee, which is a £18.50 rise from the 2024 price of £355 plus a £5 booking fee.

The first group of tickets for this year’s festival - coach tickets - went on sale at 6pm on Thursday and sold out in 30 minutes, organisers said.

Last year, coach tickets sold out within 25 minutes while standard tickets were all bought within an hour of going on sale.

Glastonbury tickets are notoriously difficult to secure. In 2019, 2.5 million people registered for tickets, while only 143,000 were made available. Last year, tickets sold out in under an hour.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis has previously said 2026 will be a fallow year for Glastonbury, to allow the land to rest and recover, but she is already in talks with acts to headline in 2025.

The 2024 festival was the first year the event has featured two female headliners on the Pyramid Stage, Dua Lipa on Friday and SZA on Sunday.

On the Saturday, Coldplay made history as the first act to headline the festival five times.

Glastonbury Festival will take place at Worthy Farm, near Pilton in Somerset, from Wednesday, June 25 to Sunday, June 29.