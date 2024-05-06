Glastonbury ‘hippy’ camp blamed for rise in shoplifting

Glastonbury's derelict Zig Zag Building, which is being occupied by out-of-towners

A “hippy” camp in Glastonbury is causing a spike in shoplifting, neighbours have claimed.

Many have complained after about 200 caravans, campervans and temporary residences were set up in the Somerset town, which is famous for its summer music festival.

It has been labelled a “shanty town” made up of a group seeking to live an “alternative lifestyle” and has sparked concern about a rise in anti-social behaviour in the area.

Supermarket staff have reportedly complained that they are seeing an uptick in shoplifting owing to the presence of the camp.

‘We’ve had a real problem’

Some of the group have moved into the town’s historic Zig Zag Building which was built in 1934 and previously used for sheepskin product manufacturing, but is now derelict.

Retired carpenter Les Webb, 76, told The Sun: “We’ve had a real problem with those seeking an alternative lifestyle coming to Glastonbury.

“They come here looking some sort of idyllic life and end up living in the grounds of a derelict listed building.

“Some have even made the Zig Zag Building their home.”

Michael Dobson, 56, told the newspaper: “To talk about Glastonbury as a place of refuge and compassion is to absolutely ignore the awful experiences of people who have to live near these loose-knit shanty towns.

“Staff at local supermarkets have complained to us about the amount of shoplifting which is coming from the people living in the caravans around their shops.

“People are frightened about the amount of people coming into the town who have got absolutely no connection with the area.”

The Zig Zag Building is now derelict but has been used as a dancefloor

An inquiry into alleged planning breaches regarding the use of the Zig Zag Building ended last week.

Somerset council has issued enforcement notices amid concerns about the building’s new use and living conditions of those inside.

The council has called for the unauthorised use of the land for storage and residences to cease.

It demanded the removal of all caravans, steel containers, goods and chattels were permanently removed, and for the land to be restored to its original condition before the unauthorised material change of use.

On the building’s Facebook page, a spokesman wrote in April: “During [the] last decade Zigzag became a sanctuary or home for 146 people from 21 nationalities (so far we can remember), who stayed more than 2 weeks, mostly for months, many for years...

“People from different cultures, countries, backgrounds, race, sexual orientation and beliefs.

“Zigzag connected us with more than 250 Friday food nights, music events, theatres, performances, open days, b day parties, wedding, textile, pottery, basket making, paper making, archery and wood workshops...

“We had yoga lessons, dance lessons, ceilidhs, therapies, filmmakers, music video makers and much much more...

“We will always be grateful to Zig Zag, this amazing, magical, crazy and never boring place in the edge of industrial estate of Glastonbury...

“Zig Zag our home, playground and the best dancefloor in the world.”

A spokesman for Somerset council told The Sun: “If people witness anti-social behaviour such as street drinking, vandalism or littering they should report it to the police or to Somerset council.

“Reports of anti-social behaviour will help the council and its partners to tackle problems together.”

The council was contacted for comment by The Telegraph.