Glastonbury Town Deal: 'Tangible' progress being made on projects

Residents and businesses are set to find out more about a range of major projects taking place in a town, thanks to a £23.6m funding boost.

The Glastonbury Town Deal has been called a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity for regeneration and economic growth, by Somerset Council.

Ten projects are due for completion by March 2026.

Chair of the town deal board, Dr Lynne Sedgmore, said: "We're starting to see real, tangible progress."

"A lot of hard work has been going on in the background."

The public are invited to an open day on 13 April at Glastonbury Town Hall to view the "transformational" projects and ask questions.

Glastonbury was one of 101 towns across the UK which received funding in September 2022 from the government's Towns Fund.

The projects include the regeneration of the Baily's Buildings as a zero-carbon business hub, the renovation of St Brigid's Chapel and Field, and improving Glastonbury Abbey piazza.

A new sport hub, and a skills and creative space called The Life Factory are also planned.

Councillor Ros Wyke, executive lead member for property, assets and development at Somerset Council said: "We have already had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the Tor Leisure paths and look forward to bringing so much more to the town over the next two years.

"By 2026 we aim to create 2.5km of paths for walking and wheeling, making sure we link with existing pathways to help people make the most of all that Glastonbury has to offer."

Follow BBC Somerset on Facebook and, X. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.