'Glee' Actor Lea Michele Welcomes Second Baby With Husband Zandy Reich

Lea Michele is now a mom of two.

On Sunday, the “Glee” alum announced the arrival of her second baby, daughter Emery Sol Reich, with husband Zandy Reich on social media.

“Our hearts are so full 🤍 Emery Sol Reich 💕,” Michele captioned her Instagram post alongside an adorable photo of Emery’s leg.

Michele and Reich, who tied the knot in March 2019, welcomed their first child, son Ever, in August 2020.

In March of this year, the “Scream Queens” star announced she and Reich were expanding their family, with a second child on the way.

“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛,” Michele wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of her baring her baby bump.

Two months later, she revealed the gender of the baby in another post on the social media platform, writing in the caption, ”The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama … and carrying my daughter. 💕💐.”

During an appearance on Katherine Schwarzenegger’s podcast, ”BDA Baby,” last month, Michele opened up about suffering “two back-to-back very early failed pregnancies” while trying to conceive.

“I had never had a miscarriage before,” she said. “The first one, I was like, ‘That was weird.’ When it happened again right away, I was like, ‘Wait a second. Something is wrong.’”

Michele shared that she ended up receiving an endometriosis diagnosis after battling “painful periods” and a “ton of stomach issues,” as well as how her medical team in New York gave her “so many drugs and medications and one thousand shots” to eventually get pregnant again.

