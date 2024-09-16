Glen Powell Celebrates Lamorne Morris' 'New Title' After His Win at Emmys 2024: 'Unbelievably Proud'

Morris won his first-ever Emmy for his role in season 5 of 'Fargo'

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty; Brett Deering/Getty Lamorne Morris at the 2024 Emmy Awards (left); Glen Powell

Glen Powell is giving Lamorne Morris his flowers.

Minutes after Morris won his first-ever Emmy Award, Powell gave him a shoutout on his Instagram Stories as he wrote, "So unbelievably proud of my friend."

Powell, 35, and Morris, 41, starred in the 2014 film Sex Ed together, and Powell shared a black-and-white photo of the pair posing in matching pilot jumpsuits as he celebrated Morris' "new title."

He added a crying face emoji and the applause emoji to the post, too, as he tagged Morris and called him an "Emmy Winner."

Hannah Simone, who starred alongside Morris in New Girl, also congratulated him. "Never a doubt in my mind," she wrote in her Instagram Stories. "So proud of my former roommate and forever work brother."

Max Greenfield, another former New Girl star, shared Morris' acceptance speech on his Instagram Stories, adding a crown emoji.

Glen Powell/Instagram Glen Powell congratulates Lamorne Morris on Emmy win

Morris took home the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his role as Deputy Witt Farr in Fargo. In his acceptance speech, he gave a shoutout to his "beautiful mother," whom he described as "my biggest champion ever since you know came out of, I dropped out of her, her butt, whatever, I know where babies come from."

The New Girl star also thanked his 4-year-old daughter Lily, teasing, "I told you I would do it, you always doubted me."

"All the folks at FX, my beautiful cast, my management team, God I am forgetting so many people," Morris continued, before calling out one of his own role models who was nominated in the same category. "My fellow nominees — Robert Downey Jr., I got a poster of you at my house, please sign it, seriously."

ABC

Last month, Morris revealed that he had documented his reaction to earning his first-ever Emmy nomination, and his daughter had a bit of a sense of humor about his response.

In a video he shared on Instagram and TikTok, Morris got emotional as he talked on the phone, but his daughter Lily was not feeling the tears.

"Daddy, are you crying again?" she asked him various times before he said to the person on the phone, "Oh, God. Lily's like, 'Are you crying, Daddy?' "

In the caption, he joked about the moment as he wrote, "When I got the call about the Emmy nomination, my daughter thought it would be great to make fun of me."

