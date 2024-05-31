Glen Powell’s Dog Brisket Once Escaped on a Flight — and Cuddled with All Its Passengers (Exclusive)

“There are rules, and then there are Brisket rules,” says the star of this summer’s ‘Hit Man’ and ‘Twisters’

Glen Powell/Instagram Glen Powell and Brisket

Glen Powell’s dog can get away with a lot. As the actor says, “There are rules, and then there are Brisket rules.”

Brisket, a terrier poodle mix who “just turned a year old,” Powell, 35, tells PEOPLE, “has the best personality. He is so funny.”

Partly because he’s “such a well-behaved dog” and partly because he’s “tiny,” Powell adds, “I'll just put him in my shirt” when on the go.

Related: Glen Powell Says Matthew McConaughey’s Advice Convinced Him to Leave Hollywood and Move Home to Texas

“Recently, I fell asleep on a plane. I've been traveling a lot,” recalls the Anyone But You star. “So I was passing out, but Brisket does not like when I shut his carrier under the seat, so I'll usually let his little head pop out, or just kind of be in my lap.”



Glen Powell/Instagram Glen Powell and Brisket

On the recent commercial flight, continues Powell, “He got out of the carrier, and I woke up, and Brisket was gone.”

But before he could panic — “How do you lose your dog on a plane?” — he learned the pooch was cuddling with new friends. “The whole plane was just snuggling Brisket in the back, and they were loving on him. There were kids playing with him.”

Powell adopted Brisket with the help of the Labelle Foundation, a Los Angeles foster-based animal rescue dedicated to helping the pets they rescue find loving forever families. "It's a ruff world out there, so I thought it was about time I hire a proper bodyguard," Powell captioned a July 2023 Instagram post featuring photos of the tiny dog, who he called “1.5 pounds of raw power."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brian Roedel/Courtesy of Netflix Glen Powell in 'Hit Man'

Related: The True Story Behind Hit Man Starring Glen Powell

Since then, the Top Gun: Maverick star has been practically inseparable from his canine companion. “Everybody can be a dog dad, but I really feel like I bring him everywhere, so he really has so many co-parents,” says Powell. While filming the upcoming disaster movie Twisters (in theaters July 19), “every department was taking care of Brisket,” from the crew to costar Daisy Edgar-Jones.



“He's been on every corner of the planet at this point, and he's unfazed by anything,” he adds. “He brings so much joy to everybody.”

In addition to Twisters, Powell stars with Adria Arjona in the action-rom-com Hit Man (in theaters now and streaming on Netflix June 7), which he co-wrote with Richard Linklater.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.