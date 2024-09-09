Glen Powell Hulu Series ‘Chad Powers’ Casts Clayne Crawford, Toby Huss, Colton Ryan, Xavier Mills

Glen Powell’s upcoming Hulu comedy series “Chad Powers” has added four recurring guest stars.

Variety has learned that Clayne Crawford, Toby Huss, Colton Ryan, and Xavier Mills have all joined the series, in which Powell will play the title role in addition to co-creating it. The cast also includes Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny, and Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson.

The official description for “Chad Powers” states, “When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s (Powell) college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.” The show is based on the Chad Powers character created by Eli Manning for his EPSN+ docuseries “Eli’s Places.”

Crawford will play Coach Dobbs. Crawford’s recent credits include films like “Finestkind” and “The King Tide.” He is also known for his roles in television shows like “Rectify” and “Lethal Weapon.” He is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA, and Yorn/Levine.

Huss will play Mike Holliday. Huss is known for his roles in shows like “Halt and Catch Fire,” “King of the Hill,” “Dickinson,” and “Carnivale.” He has also starred in films like “Cop Shop,” “Maxxxine,” “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” and “Halloween.” He is repped by IAG and Artists First.

Ryan stars as “Gerry.” Ryan recently earned a Tony, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his role in the Broadway musical “New York, New York.” He has appeared in shows such as “Poker Face” and “The Girl From Plainville” as well as features like “Dear Evan Hansen.” He is repped by Gersh and TFC Management.

Mills will play Nishan. He can currently be seen in the film “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat.” His other recent credits include shows like “Legacies,” “Interview with the Vampire,” “Ordinary Joe,” and “Genius: MLK/X.” He is repped by Alexander White Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Powell and Michael Waldron co-created the “Chad Powers” series and co-wrote the pilot. Both serve as executive producers. Manning will executive produce along with his brother Peyton Manning via Omaha Productions as well as Jamie Horowitz and Ben Brown. Adam Fasullo of Waldron’s Anomaly Pictures will also executive produce, as will ESPN. Luvh Rakhe will executive produce and Tony Yacenda will serve as director and executive producer. Powell will executive produce under his Barnstorm Productions banner. 20th Television is the studio.

