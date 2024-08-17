Glen Powell Responds To Backlash Over 'Twisters' Kiss Controversy

Actor Glen Powell is well aware of the storm of controversy over a kissing scene ― or really, the lack thereof ― in “Twisters.”

The standalone sequel to 1996 tornado-chasing blockbuster “Twister” was at one point slated to feature a kiss at the end of the movie between Powell and co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones. A kiss was even filmed, but ultimately it was cut from the final version of the movie, which hit theaters last month.

Some viewers have expressed dismay over the deletion of the scene, which would have echoed a smooch shared by Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton at the conclusion of the ’90s version.

finally saw twisters and glen powell really gave the yearning romantic leading man performance of the year only for that anti-climatic unsatisfying no kiss ending. i was warned and i still wasn’t ready. we’re losing recipes!!! — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) August 15, 2024

You want me to care what Hollywood executives think? the people complicit in cutting the kiss from twisters?!?!?! https://t.co/Vmztv29R81 — Clay Keller (@claykeller) August 6, 2024

Cutting the kiss from Twisters was just one of many ways the movie felt like a lame christian rock cover of a cool 90s song. — Bloodhaus Pod (@BloodhausPod) August 12, 2024

But overall, Powell has a sunny outlook on the whole situation.

“I’m taking it very personally!” he told Screen Rant this week, adding with a laugh, “I’m sure you’ve seen the behind-the-scenes, where I did get to kiss Daisy Edgar-Jones, which really is all that counts.”

He said the level of passion from audiences was a sign that “people care, which is really great,” and that he and Edgar-Jones have loved the “TikToks and the gifs” they’ve seen people share in response to the movie.

The result has been a “conversation and cultural moment,” he said. “So, kiss or no kiss, everybody’s a winner.”

“Twisters” co-stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, left, and Glen Powell pose with Powell’s dog, Brisket. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Powell and Edgar-Jones both spoke to Collider in July and shed some light on the nixed make-out. Edgar-Jones said she thought the cut was made due to a note from Steven Spielberg, who was an executive producer for the ’90s film.

“I think it stops the film feeling too cliched, actually,” she said.

Powell added that the new movie is not about their characters “finding love,” but more about Edgar-Jones’ character returning to her real love: storm-chasing.

