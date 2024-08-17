Glen Powell Responds To Backlash Over 'Twisters' Kiss Controversy

Hilary Hanson
·2 min read

Actor Glen Powell is well aware of the storm of controversy over a kissing scene ― or really, the lack thereof ― in “Twisters.”

The standalone sequel to 1996 tornado-chasing blockbuster “Twister” was at one point slated to feature a kiss at the end of the movie between Powell and co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones. A kiss was even filmed, but ultimately it was cut from the final version of the movie, which hit theaters last month.

Some viewers have expressed dismay over the deletion of the scene, which would have echoed a smooch shared by Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton at the conclusion of the ’90s version.

But overall, Powell has a sunny outlook on the whole situation.

“I’m taking it very personally!” he told Screen Rant this week, adding with a laugh, “I’m sure you’ve seen the behind-the-scenes, where I did get to kiss Daisy Edgar-Jones, which really is all that counts.”

He said the level of passion from audiences was a sign that “people care, which is really great,” and that he and Edgar-Jones have loved the “TikToks and the gifs” they’ve seen people share in response to the movie.

The result has been a “conversation and cultural moment,” he said. “So, kiss or no kiss, everybody’s a winner.”

“Twisters” co-stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, left, and Glen Powell pose with Powell’s dog, Brisket.
“Twisters” co-stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, left, and Glen Powell pose with Powell’s dog, Brisket. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Powell and Edgar-Jones both spoke to Collider in July and shed some light on the nixed make-out. Edgar-Jones said she thought the cut was made due to a note from Steven Spielberg, who was an executive producer for the ’90s film.

“I think it stops the film feeling too cliched, actually,” she said.

Powell added that the new movie is not about their characters “finding love,” but more about Edgar-Jones’ character returning to her real love: storm-chasing.

