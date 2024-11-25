Glen Powell Says Lookalike Contest Winner Gets ‘Their Parents or Any Family Member of Their Choice’ a Cameo in His Next Film

Glen Powell called into his own lookalike contest in Austin, Texas on Sunday to give the winner a very special prize: a cameo in his next film.

But no, not for the winner himself — since Powell’s parents frequently show up in his films, the “Twisters” and “Top Gun: Maverick” actor offered the opportunity to the lookalike’s “parents or any family member of their choice.”

Powell wasn’t on hand at the Austin contest since he’s currently filming Edgar Wright’s “The Running Man” remake in the U.K., but his mother and aunt helped judge the competition, according to Fox 7 Austin, which ended up crowning physician’s assistant Maxwell Braunstein as the best lookalike.

Braunstein received $5, a cowboy hat, free queso from Torchy’s Tacos for a year and a special message from Powell himself, who was on FaceTime with his mom during the event.

“Welcome to the Justin Hartley lookalike contest,” Powell joked in the video, while still in his “Running Man” makeup (via PopCrave). “In all seriousness, I have assembled you here today for an important mission. I want to pull off a heist, and we don’t need masks because we all have the same face. It’s the perfect crime! They can’t get all of us because we are one: a criminal Glenterprise.”

Powell went on to reveal that he had his own special prize to offer the winner.

“You may know that my parents make a cameo in every movie I make, but today the winner of the Glen Powell lookalike contest wins their parents, or any family member of their choice, a cameo in my next movie,” he said. “I am completely serious. This is a cash-value prize of $6 billion.”

Beyond “The Running Man,” which is currently in production and set to release in November 2025, Powell is next starring in “Huntington,” a black comedy with Margaret Qualley and Ed Harris.

The Powell lookalike contest is just the latest in a string of similar events taking place all over the world, including recent Jeremy Allen White competitions in New York and Chicago and a Harry Styles-themed meet-up in London earlier this month. It all started at the end of October, when a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest was held in New York City and crashed by the actor, causing a social media frenzy and dozens of copycat gatherings.

