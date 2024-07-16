Glen Powell Will Be 'Zooming in for Classes' as He Finishes College Degree While Filming Next Movie

Powell is juggling filming his next movie 'The Running Man' while simultaneously finishing his college degree from the University of Texas at Austin

Chris Saucedo/Getty Glen Powell on May 16, 2024

Glen Powell is juggling school with filming for his next movie.

While speaking with IndieWire ahead of the release of his upcoming film Twisters, Powell, 35, broke down how he plans to finish his college degree at the University of Texas at Austin while filming his next movie, The Running Man, with filmmaker Edgar Wright.

"I’m not going to be sitting in a class with other students on the regular," the actor said. "I’m basically going to be coming back because I have to finish up, but I’m going to be shooting The Running Man in the fall. So I’m going to be in London, but I am going to be going back for proctored exams. So, they’re letting me figure it out [with] distance learning."

He continued, "And I’m obviously going to be coming in, Zooming in for classes and whatnot, but I have to be back for the proctored exams. So, we’re figuring that out for two or three times a semester, I’ll come back for all my stuff."

The star highlighted how Wright "has been very nice about letting me finish my degree in the middle of his massive movie."



SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images Glen Powell on May 15, 2024

Powell originally left college after his first year at UT in order to pursue a career in film. At that time, he was signed by Hollywood agent Ed Limato, as The Hollywood Reporter reported in May. The actor told the outlet he intended to graduate from the university, but after his career took off following 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, he was left with two more courses needed to graduate.



“I think it’s really important to my mom and it’s more of an emotional thing for me,” he told THR about his will to graduate college. “Plus, I’m so close, I can taste it.”



Kevin Winter/Getty Glen Powell on July 11, 2024

Multiple outlets reported in April that Powell will star in The Running Man, a remake of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. No other casting announcements have yet been made, but the movie will mark director Wright's first release since 2021's Last Night in Soho.

"The world that Edgar’s developed on this thing is just outrageous. It’s so good," Powell told IndieWire of the in-the-works film. "And really, we’re just both such big fans of the Stephen King book, and it’s going to be a great character. I’m so fired up about it."



