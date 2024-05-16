Glen Powell's Parents Troll Him on the Red Carpet as He’s Inducted Into Texas Hall of Fame

Powell appeared at the special screening of his new movie 'Hit Man' while also being inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame on May 15

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images From Left: Cyndy Powell, Glen Powell and Glen Powell Sr.

Glen Powell isn’t the only entertainer in his family.

Appearing at the special screening of his new movie Hit Man while also being inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, on May 15, the actor, 35, was joined by a couple of familiar pranksters as he posed for the red carpet.

As Glen smiled for the cameras, his parents Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr. trolled him by holding up cardboard signs behind his back.

“STOP TRYING TO MAKE GLEN POWELL HAPPEN,” Cindy’s sign read, while Glen Sr.'s added, “IT’S NEVER GONNA HAPPEN.”

An unfazed Glen — who plays the role of Gary Johnson in Hit Man — flashed a bright smile as he placed his hands in his pockets.

In another photo, he held up his arms as his parents stood behind him on each side.

SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images From Left: Cyndy Powell, Glen Powell, Glen Powell Sr.

The Anyone But You star later addressed his mother and father’s trolling at the event, explaining that it’s part of his parents’ sense of humor.

"Well, my family — always my mom and my dad — are known for kind of trolling me a bit," Glen told Entertainment Tonight.

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images From Left: Sanjay Rao, Retta, Adria Arjona, Richard Linklater, Molly Bernard and Glen Powell attend the premiere of Netflix's 'Hit Man' &

Explaining that his mom and dad were poking fun at mean tweets aimed at their son, he added, "I don't read tweets, but my parents read tweets — so if you're talking s---, know that my parents are reading those tweets."

"They thought that was going to be a funny idea so I loved it," he continued. "Even though they troll me, they support me in every way."

In March, the Austin Film Society revealed they would be honoring Glen with his induction into the Texas Film Hall of Fame at the Netflix premiere of Hit Man.

Meanwhile, speaking about his job in entertainment at the induction, Glen told CBS Austin that he loves making movies and that people "will never see me happier than when I am on a movie set."

The star, who co-wrote Hit Man with director Richard Linklater, plays the role of tech expert Gary Johnson who helps the police by becoming a fake hitman and arresting people who hire him. However, he ends up falling for Maddy Masters (Adria Arjona) who wants her abusive husband dead.

"He's worked so hard, no one deserves it more, you know? He's just a really special talent and we're just all so proud of him," Linklater told ET of Glen, adding that the Top Gun: Maverick actor has “had a great career but he's got an even bigger career ahead of him."

Hit Man begins streaming on Netflix on June 7, and will be released in select theaters May 24.

