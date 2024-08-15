Glenn Barnes, chair of Memorial University's board of regents, resigns

Glenn Barnes is the architect for the project. (Gary Locke/CBC - image credit)
Glenn Barnes has resigned from his position as chair of MUN's board of regents. (Gary Locke/CBC)

The chair of Memorial University's board of regents, Glenn Barnes, has resigned, the Newfoundland and Labrador government said in a news release Thursday.

Vice-chair Anik Rahman will serve as the interm leader, as the department works to have a new chair appointed, the Education Department said.

"This has been a challenging time of change at Memorial," said Education Minister Krista Lynn Howell in a statement.

"I want to thank Mr. Barnes for his work and contribution to Memorial University during his time as chair."

More to come.

 

