Glenn Close’s Obscene ‘The Deliverance’ Line Spawns Memes, Makeup Tutorials | Video

The Lee Daniels-directed Netflix film “The Deliverance” entered its second week of release this week and reactions to the film’s premise — which is based on a true story — have remained strong and hilarious… as well as reactions to a certain line from Glenn Close and what she could smell.

In an interview released by Netflix, Daniels himself admitted that he doesn’t watch his movies again after he leaves the editing room. “The only time I see them now is when they are memeable,” he explained.

That may make this the Daniels project he’s watched the most.

TikTok user @davidinterlude called out one of the movie’s more meme-able moments. “I’m not seeing any think pieces on ‘The Deliverance’ movie… that line?” He later added that this could be “because we’re all tapped out.”

As one person put it on X, “This movie The Deliverance is inspired by a true story? Jesus????”

This movie The Deliverance is inspired by a true story? Jesus???? pic.twitter.com/DgfCzVpP1K — Mildred (@Mildr_ed) September 8, 2024

The movie is an imagining of what Latoya Ammons, her three kids and her mother Rosa Campbell said they experienced at their home in Indiana in 2011, as detailed in a 2014 piece published by the Indianapolis Star.

Ammons and her children all claimed they were possessed by demons. They were so convincing that the late Gary police captain Charles Austin eventually conceded that, after many home visits and interviews, “I am a believer.”

As such, there are several scenes in the movie that have prompted strong reactions.

For some viewers, they can’t even look at stars Glenn Close and Omar Epps the same. X user @QuentKent wrote on the platform, “Me looking at Glenn Close and Omar Epps.”

Me looking at Glenn Close and Omar Epps #deliverance pic.twitter.com/WGWK8JNdcY — QB (@QuentKent) September 8, 2024

TikTok user @vibeswith_honestyy also shared a meme inspired by the movie.

Tasha Caroline, a self-taught special effects enthusiast, posted her own transformation into Close’s character on TikTok.

Had to do it https://t.co/6DD9rR4ZPL — Lee Daniels (@leedanielsent) August 31, 2024

It’s safe to assume that in the wake of the social media’s reaction to the movie, Daniels will revisit “The Deliverance” again (and again and again and…).

The post Glenn Close’s Obscene ‘The Deliverance’ Line Spawns Memes, Makeup Tutorials | Video appeared first on TheWrap.