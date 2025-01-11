Glenn Close Reveals Her Best Onscreen Kiss as She Laments ‘I Only Got to Kiss Him Once’

The actress dished about kissing a certain leading man while appearing on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on Jan. 9

Glenn Close is looking back on her romantic roles.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, Jan. 9, the 77-year-old actress participated in the show's popular “Plead the Fifth” segment. Host Andy Cohen began by asking her, "Who has been your best onscreen kiss?"

After closing her eyes for a moment, Close replied, "Robert Redford. In The Natural."

She went on to lament, "I only got to kiss him once," prompting Cohen, 56, to respond, "Only one take?"

"No, no, maybe we did two takes," the Fatal Attraction star responded, quickly adding, "But I also threw him out of my apartment in that movie. But I ended up with him."

Cohen then noted that she "got an Oscar nomination out of it," referring to her Best Supporting Actress nod. The 1984 sports drama famously starred Redford, 88, as Roy Hobbs, a middle-aged baseball player who seemingly comes out of nowhere to become a legendary batter. Close played his girlfriend Iris Gaines, with whom he unknowingly shared a son.

Everett Glenn Close and Robert Redford in 'The Natural' in 1984

During the segment, Cohen also asked Close — who has been nominated for eight Academy Awards throughout her career — to share which of those performances she believes was most deserving of a golden statuette at the time. She immediately answered, "All of them!" with a laugh, eliciting cheers and applause from the audience and a high-five from the Bravo star.

Her response was a cheeky nod to the fact that she has never taken home a win at the Oscars, despite being recognized for her work in such films as The Big Chill, Hillbilly Elegy and Dangerous Liaisons. In 2021, when she tied with the late actor Peter O'Toole — who also had eight Oscar nominations and zero wins — she addressed the much-publicized statistic.

"First of all, I don't think I'm a loser," she told the Associated Press. "Who in that category is a loser? You're there, you're five people honored for the work that you've done by your peers. What's better than that?"

She continued, "And I honestly feel that the press likes to have winners and losers. And then they say, 'Who is the worst dressed?' And, you know, 'Who made the worst speech?' Forget it. It's not what it's about."

"I say, f--- them!" she jokingly added.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Glenn Close attends the 82nd Golden Globes on Jan. 5, 2025

When asked about her lack of wins earlier that same year, she said acting isn't about the awards for her.

"It's beyond me," she said of her elusive golden statuette during an interview with Pete Davidson for Variety's Actors on Actors. "I don't know what to say about that. I just have to keep doing what's good. You're fulfilled by your work, and that's the process to me. It's what feeds my soul, but it really is nice when other people like it."

She added, "It might be cool to never get one. I wouldn't mind being wheeled out when I'm old and drooling, and I have a gray wig to cover my bald head."



