Glenn Close Teases “Knives Out 3” as 'One of the Best Experiences of My Life' with a ‘Cast from Heaven’ (Exclusive)

‘Wake Up Dead Man,’ the next Daniel Craig-led installment in the ‘Knives Out’ franchise, stars Glenn Close, Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis and more

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Glenn Close in 2019

Glenn Close tends to speak enthusiastically about her acting projects, but an upcoming one might be an all-time favorite.

Close, 77, is one of the stars of mystery-thriller Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the next Daniel Craig-led Knives Out installment following 2022’s Glass Onion. “It's truly one of the best experiences of my life,” says the actress with a grin.

“I'm filming in London,” she tells PEOPLE, “with Rian Johnson,” the film’s writer and director. “He's such a fine human being. He's kind, he's brilliant. He has a great laugh!”

Johnson, 50, teased the upcoming movie in a June 10 social media post, offering the first glimpse of Craig, 56, returning to the screen as detective Benoit Blanc. "See you on the other side," the filmmaker captioned the black and white photo, which shows Craig in a three-piece suit — and longer hair than fans of the shrewd private investigator fans are used to seeing.



Rian Johnson/X Daniel Craig in 'Wake Up Dead Man' via Rian Johnson/X

While not much is known about Wake Up Dead Man’s plot yet, a teaser clip Johnson shared in May included voiceover stating the movie would follow Blanc’s “most dangerous case yet.” Like its predecessors, the film features an all-star cast: in addition to Close, it stars Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Josh O'Connor and Andrew Scott.

Johnson “assembled a wonderful team around him and put together this cast from heaven,” raves Close. “Led by Daniel Craig, who is wonderful.”

The eight-time Oscar nominee is particularly excited about a scene she’s filming soon, although, of course, she can’t disclose details. “This coming two weeks, we have scenes where all of us are in the same room, and I just can't wait to see what he does and what he does and what she does. It's so much fun.”

Close admits she’s “happy that it's such a great experience” because “I really hate to leave home.” Luckily, her faithful pooch Pip — “little Pippi,” she says — joins her and “wins over everybody on the set. He helps ground me and take me out of myself and help me not to be quite so homesick.”



John Wilson/Netflix (Left-right:) Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Daniel Craig, and Leslie Odom Jr. in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Among Close’s other upcoming projects are the movies The Deliverance (in theaters now and on Netflix Aug. 30), Brothers (in theaters Oct. 10 and streaming on Prime Video Oct. 17), The Summer Book and Back in Action and. But after the fun of Wake Up Dead Man, she’s most looking forward to some time off. Close’s daughter Annie, who she shares with ex-husband John Starke, will be joining her for “a lovely time together in Italy,” she reports.

“And then I'm going to go home [in Connecticut] and see my sisters and my brother,” adds Close. “I really revolve around home because my whole family's there — it's just such a luxury.”



