All about that glide: Volunteers waxing every single ski at championships

The competitors at the Canadian Ski Championships, currently taking place at the Nakkertok Nordic Ski Centre in Gatineau, have been giving it their all.

But before they even step on the cross-country course, a handful of intrepid volunteers have been making sure they get that little extra boost.

The volunteers are waxing every ski that every racer uses over the course of the championships, which run until March 20.

'As much glide as we possibly can'

Joey Slabodian, one of the volunteers, said they work diligently to wax the skis so every racer has the best chance possible.

"These are skate skis. It is all about glide, so we try to give them as much glide as we possibly can," he said.

The work can be tiring, he said, but the "wax hut" is a fun place to be.

"It's good camaraderie. We always have music, coffee and snacks," Slabodian said.

Remaining impartial

Rob McClure, another experienced volunteer, has been helping out for years. His three kids have all been competitive skiers, though he makes it clear that — for the sake of impartiality — he never touches their equipment.

"We have a policy where we don't wax our own kids' skis," he said. "Our goal is to have equal quality for every ski."

Before the skiers start racing, McClure said they perform a few tests to decide which type of wax to use.

"We prepare about eight to 10 test skis and they go out and ski on them," he said.

