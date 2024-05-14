From glitz to grit, here's what's making a buzz at this year's Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off Tuesday, is shaping up to be full of surprising and compelling moments. From Hollywood legends to canine reporters, RFI looks at a few of the hot topics at this year's festival.

For two weeks, the cinephile world is gathering in the south of France to see the crème de la crème of cinema.

France's Camille Cottin will host the opening ceremony on Tuesday along with guest of honour, Meryl Streep, ahead of a gala screening of French film The Second Act, starring Léa Sedoux and Vincent Lindon.

But aside from the 22 films competing for the prestigious Palme d'Or and a host of other prizes, there will be plenty of action in and around the Croisette.

Dogs on the red carpet

Messi, the canine star of Oscar-winning Anatomy of a Fall, which also took the top prize at Cannes last year, will return to the festival as a red-carpet interviewer.

Using a 360-degree microphone and camera attached to his back, the border collie will chat with stars thanks to an actor behind the scenes for an 8-part miniseries.

"He's the star. I'm just lending him my voice," says comedian Raphael Mezrahi.

The resulting short clips will be available on French channels and TikTok.

Messi earned global attention for his role as Snoop in Anatomy of a Fall, winning the Palm Dog prize for best canine performance at Cannes.

He was a hit on social media when he was snapped with the likes of Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper and Billie Eilish during the Oscar campaign.

Coach and owner Laura Martin said it took two months to perfect the scene in which he had to feign intoxication and vomiting.

