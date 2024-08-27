Global Citizen 2024 Adds Benson Boone and Raye to Star-Studded Festival Performance Lineup

Presenters including Antoni Porowski, Bill Nye, Charlamange tha God, Danai Gurira and Liza Koshy have also been added to the Global Citizen Festival

Global Citizen 2024 just added some exciting names to the already starry lineup.

Benson Boone and Raye will be taking the festival stage for the New York City event, joining Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro.

“Ending extreme poverty is a responsibility we all share,” Boone, 22, said as per a press release. “I’m grateful to be involved in Global Citizen's mission by helping those who are living in extreme poverty. I hope we can all come together to take action and make a real difference in the world.”

In addition to these performers, Antoni Porowski, Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Charlamagne tha God, Danai Gurira, Eric Adjepong, Gavin DeGraw, Jordan Fisher, Kal Penn, Liza Koshy, Doctor Mike Varshavski, Nomzamo Mbatha, Osi Umenyiora, Rachel Brosnahan, Rhett & Link, Sophia Bush and Vladimir Duthiers will take the stage as presenters throughout the event.

Global Citizen Ambassador and star of Deadpool & Wolverine Hugh Jackman will host the event, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Central Park Great Lawn.

“As a longtime supporter of Global Citizen and its mission, I am thrilled to be returning as host of the Global Citizen Festival this fall,” the actor said a press release for the event.

The advocacy organization's annual event — whose goal is to end extreme poverty around the world, protect the planet and demand equity — also has icons joining in on this year's festival.

Dr. Jane Goodall, who celebrated her 90th birthday in April, will make an appearance, as well as Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.



This year's Global Citizen Festival is taking an extra step in sustainability. According to a press release, the Central Park stage "will be completely powered by the same SmartGrid battery system," which was used during Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour.

This will be one of the first major festivals to move away from using diesel generators.



To kick off Climate Week, Global Citizen will be hosting a beach clean-up on Sept. 21 in partnership with Jamaica Bay Rockaway Parks Conservancy.

The press release for the event also noted that 2024 is a "critical year" for Global Citizen "to support frontline organizations, invest in lifesaving solutions, and act today, to save tomorrow. The 2024 Global Citizen Festival takes aim at these major issues perpetuating extreme poverty around the world.”

To attend the festival, you can earn tickets for free by taking action on important issues. Last year, over 4 million actions were taken among Global Citizens campaigns.

