Global outage impacts local businesses in Bakersfield

Reuters

EU tariffs on electric vehicles built in China breach global trading rules and must be corrected, an industry body representing 12 Chinese automakers told the European Commission in a hearing this week. The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) presented its view at a hearing on Thursday that the EU's preliminary assessment is incompatible with EU and World Trade Organization rules. The European Union imposed provisional tariffs of between 17.4% and 37.6% earlier in July on EVs made in China, including Chinese brands BYD, Geely and SAIC as well as models built in China by Western manufacturers such as Tesla and BMW.