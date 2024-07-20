Global outage impacts local businesses in Bakersfield
Airlines, banks, hospitals, and media outlets are among the businesses affected by a technical outage that affected those using CrowdStrike's services and used Microsoft Windows as a host.
The airline denied an Ontario couple from boarding their flight in June after they refused to check in their carry-on luggage. The two argued they didn't want to be separated from their valuables and medication.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a beach resort which has been under construction for a number of years, while his country continues to block tourist travel.
The landmark residence is situated where the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico meet, adjacent to the U.S.'s southernmost buoy marker.
A lawsuit was filed against the airline on behalf of the teenager, who said in a statement that "something can be done about it"
Per the complaint, chef Penny Davidi claims that the duo did not honor the terms of her role as COO and Director of Culinary at the restaurant
EU tariffs on electric vehicles built in China breach global trading rules and must be corrected, an industry body representing 12 Chinese automakers told the European Commission in a hearing this week. The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) presented its view at a hearing on Thursday that the EU's preliminary assessment is incompatible with EU and World Trade Organization rules. The European Union imposed provisional tariffs of between 17.4% and 37.6% earlier in July on EVs made in China, including Chinese brands BYD, Geely and SAIC as well as models built in China by Western manufacturers such as Tesla and BMW.
Ford Motor Co. says it plans to assemble its F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks at its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant beginning in 2026, a move that comes amid delays to the start of planned electric vehicle production at the site.
Is this that accountability you speak of?
I've experienced many of the world's most famous tourist attractions. Some in Italy, Japan, and other countries have really not lived up to the hype.
The Prince and Princess of Wales love a holiday just like the rest of us! From the slopes of the French Alps to the lochs of Scotland, discover some of their favourite destinations here...
Air travelers became the face of the widespread technology outage Friday as they posted pictures on social media of crowds of people stranded at airports in Europe and the United States.
Banks and airlines report outages worldwide; FAA asks for ground stop on all flights
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a major tourism site being constructed on the country's eastern coast and discussed steps to open the zone by next year, state media reported Thursday, though the country still blocks visits by most foreign tourists.
A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off air on Friday after a faulty software update disrupted companies and services around the world. Here's how you could be impacted.
Here’s where to find 10 of the best waterfront dining restaurants on Hilton Head Island.
I spent four nights in an overwater bungalow at Punta Caracol Acqua Lodge in Bocas del Toro, Panama, overlooking Costa Rica for $180 a night.
A global technology outage caused disruptions around the world Friday morning, leading to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day. This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company, reported first-quarter profit below analysts' estimates on Friday, hurt by lower margins on fuel sales. The billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company said its consolidated profit fell to 151.38 billion rupees ($1.81 billion) in the April-to-June quarter, from 160.11 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts had estimated a profit of 162.87 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.
Major airlines, banks, hospitals, and retailers are experiencing widespread disruptions linked to an IT outage.
You can never be too prepared when you're away from home — take it from a professional jet-setter.