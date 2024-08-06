Global stock markets rebound
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 share index soared as much as 10.7% early Tuesday, a day after it plunged the most in 37 years.
Former President Trump on Sunday night appeared to gloat in response to the global market sell-off and suggested his Democratic rivals were to blame. “STOCK MARKETS CRASHING. I TOLD YOU SO!!! KAMALA DOESN’T HAVE A CLUE. BIDEN IS SOUND ASLEEP. ALL CAUSED BY INEPT U.S. LEADERSHIP!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late Sunday…
The chip maker's shares are tumbling as fears mount over a possible U.S. recession. But another issue is weighing in investors' minds.
NEW YORK (AP) — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index soared nearly 11% early Tuesday, a day after it set markets tumbling in Europe and on Wall Street.
Tech leaders like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jensen Huang saw their net worth decline by billions in the stock market downturn.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s positive comments over the weekend about sales for the electric-vehicle company didn’t help the stock Monday.
TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:
It's nail-biting time on Wall Street. Stocks had been dropping at worrisome rates for several days, but on Monday things went from concerning to panicky.
As global markets plunged overnight, U.S. markets are feeling the impact. But does that mean we're heading into a recession?
Investors said the aftershocks of a massive carry trade that has reverberated through global financial markets wasn't done yet, with more unwinding in the days ahead raising the risk of shake-outs to other assets. Concerns about the markets were exacerbated by investors winding down yen-funded trades that had been used to finance the acquisition of stocks for years after a surprise Bank of Japan rate hike last week. The so-called 'carry trade' is commonly used in currency markets where investors borrow money from economies with low interest rates such as Japan or Switzerland, to fund investments in higher-yielding assets - this time stocks - elsewhere.
(Bloomberg) -- A renewed bout of volatility hit global markets as recent talk about a US economic recession — mostly seen as premature — spurred warnings that this year’s sizzling stock rally has gone too far.Most Read from BloombergSinger Akon’s Multibillion-Dollar Futuristic City in Africa Gets Final NoticeNew York City’s Outdoor Dining Sheds Will Start DisappearingThe 5 Coastal States That Face the Most Devastating Flood RiskParis Spent €1.4 Billion to Clean Up the Seine. Has It Worked?Africa
Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU ) Second Quarter 2024 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: CA$860.0m (down 2.2% from 2Q...
A few weeks after promising to eliminate taxes on tips, former President Donald Trump has unveiled a second proposal for targeted tax relief. The beneficiaries this time would be senior citizens, an influential voting bloc.
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan stocks closed higher on Tuesday from a record plunge on Monday, with contract chipmaker TSMC up 8%, but sentiment remains cautious amid lingering investor concerns about the outlook for tech companies and the U.S. economy. Shares in the dominant technology stock TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, finished up 8%. TSMC is the world's largest contract chipmaker and a supplier to Nvidia.
A selloff that rocked equity markets around the world is clouding the outlook for investors looking to buy stocks on the cheap, as worries over the U.S. economy and disappointing tech earnings threaten more losses ahead. A two-day rout late last week left the S&P 500 nearly 6% from its July peak while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite extended losses to notch its first 10% correction from a record high since early 2022. Equities plunged in Europe and Asia as well, with Japan’s Nikkei index losing nearly 5% for the week.
If you are one of those amateur investors who checks your 401(k) balance at every meal, today might be a good day to fast.
Full details about former President Donald Trump's tax policies if re-elected are forthcoming. Learn More: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: How Would That Impact You If You Are Retired? For You:...