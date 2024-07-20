Global technology outage impacts flights, Cincinnati businesses

CBC

Tourist visits in Nunavut have started to rebound since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.Figures provided by Parks Canada show that in one park alone, visitation in 2023-24 is at 77 per cent of where it was in the last season before the onset of the pandemic."Last year, we had 253 visitors," said Leanna Ellsworth, manager of Auyuittuq National Park. "Annually, we do get up to 300 visitors."Ellsworth says of all five national parks in Nunavut, Auyuittuq is the most popular one.But it's not just n