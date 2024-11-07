GlobalWafers expects Chips Act to continue in Trump administration

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's GlobalWafers said it expects the Chips and Science Act award aimed at encouraging investment by chipmakers in the United States would continue under the new U.S. administration.

"Multi-year and decadal programs like the CHIPS Act and the agreements we have signed are regularly continued from one administration to the next," it said in a statement on Thursday.

"We expect the CHIPS program to be no different and run smoothly in the Trump administration."

