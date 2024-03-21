Gloomy youth pulls US down in happiness ranking

STORY: The United States dropped out of the top 20 for the first time, falling to 23rd place from 15th last year, due to a big drop in the sense of well-being of Americans aged under 30, the report shows.

Spring breakers in Miami Beach were generally happy due to their location but also mentioned the stress of inflation and that being the cause of unhappiness.

"If you just take financial situations out of the picture, you can be happy. If you're healthy, you know, try to, like, do things for yourself, your house, that's where the happiness really comes from,'' Chavi Torres, a New Yorker visiting Florida said.

His friends Alfredo Rivera and Kaylynn Velasquez also cited rising inflation as a stressor.

An Ohio resident and spring breaker, 24-year old Jayelanna Hart mentioned inflation but even so, she's happy.

"It made a lot of people struggle more. So that can be true, but I don't know, a lot of people want to come here, so I don't think it's too unhappy," Hart said.

Students at DePaul University in Chicago expressed a heightened sense of pessimism on Wednesday (March 20), citing diminished opportunities and societal pressures as key factors.

"I don't think we're to blame so much as, the system's kind of coming to a natural conclusion, and we're ending up with a lot less of the opportunities than the previous generations had, so we're going to be a little less happier," said 18-year-old Marko Domazet.

By contrast, many of the countries with the biggest improvements in wellbeing are former communist countries in central and eastern Europe.

There, unlike in richer countries, young people report significantly better quality of life than older people, often on a par or better than in western Europe.