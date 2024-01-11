Gloria addresses homelessness, housing, infrastructure in State of the City
In his fourth annual State of the City address, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced plans Wednesday to add at least 1,000 new shelter beds for homeless people.
On Jan. 9, Gomez took to Instagram to share a video of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, and say that she's "focusing on what really matters". She also said, "I'm off social media for a while". The 31-year-old singer and actress is no stranger to stepping away from her socials, 'People' reports. In October, she took a break from social media "because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world". "People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific.", Selena Gomez, via Instagram story.
LONDON (Reuters) -British retailer Marks & Spencer on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 8.1% rise in like-for-like sales over the Christmas trading period, driven by market-leading growth in food and a strong performance in womenswear. Like-for-like food sales rose 9.9% in the 13 weeks to Dec. 30, ahead of the most optimistic analyst forecasts, while clothing and home growth of 4.8% also soundly beat market expectations of a 2.8% rise. The group said in food it outperformed the rest of Britain's grocery market, with 7% volume growth, while its clothing and home categories also grew ahead of the market.
Even the Florida governor got a kick out of his 2024 rival’s curt response.
The baby and a 17-month-old were left alone for 37 hours, officials said.
Hailey Clifton-Carmack is charged with statutory rape, among other charges
An Indigenous man from Ontario was shot and killed in Florida this weekend following a Miami Dolphins football game, say police. Dylan Isaacs, 30, was from Six Nations of the Grand River near Hamilton. He was leaving the stadium with his friends late Sunday night when he reportedly encountered a person driving erratically and striking a pedestrian, Miami Gardens police said in a statement. Isaacs and the driver got into an argument and the driver allegedly pulled a gun and shot Isaacs to death,
The 55-year-old customer was armed with a knife, police said.
The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled against two congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses that tried to argue their religious freedoms were infringed when the information and privacy commissioner ordered them to turn over records containing personal information about two former members.On Monday, Justice Steven Wilson upheld an order requiring the Coldstream and Grand Forks congregations to disclose records concerning the ex-members' breaks with the church to the Office of the Information and Privacy Co
A 45-year-old Windsor man has been arrested by Windsor police and charged with sexually assaulting a minor — and police say the same man was arrested a second time for allegedly assaulting the same minor while out on bail. The Windsor police's major crimes unit launched an investigation in December after receiving a report that a 15-year-old was sexually assaulted. "Investigators learned that the suspect connected with the victim on a social media platform," police said in a statement. "The vict
A disgraced Calgary doctor who sexually assaulted 55 women over his 30-year career was sent back to prison Tuesday.Sheriffs escorted Keith Hoyte, 75, out of the courtroom after Justice Allan Fradsham sentenced the retired neurologist to a second three-year prison term. Hoyte was originally charged in 2018. He pleaded guilty to 28 counts of sexual assault and was sentenced in September 2020.After serving two of the three years, Hoyte was released from prison.Remorse 'not genuine'News of the offen
Rebel News personality David Menzies was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting a police officer while trying to ask Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland questions.
Scammers in Bihar state promised to pay huge sums of money to men to get childless women pregnant.
Edmonton police arrested one man and two women Wednesday as they dismantled a homeless encampment, including a reporter who had been covering the issue. "One male and two female demonstrators were arrested for obstructing police during cleanup of the encampment," police said in a release. "Charges are pending at this time." Ethan Cox of Ricochet Media said the reporter, Brandi Morin, told him from police custody that she was at the encampment during the police action. Cox said she was arrested a
Suchana Seth, 39, CEO of The Mindful AI Lab, checked into a hotel with her son on Saturday and checked out two days later without him, say police
Jayson Boebert, ex-husband of Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, was arrested on Tuesday, connected to a restaurant altercation on Saturday.
Republican senators are slapping down President Trump’s claim that people convicted of Jan. 6-related crimes are “hostages” who should be pardoned or set free by President Biden or a future president. Three years after a mob of pro-Trump protestors invaded the Capitol to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election, GOP senators who…
Secret tunnel in NYC synagogue leads to brawl and arrests
The woman, now identified as Ada Beth Kaplan, was found like a "mannequin" without a head, a responding officer previously said
The man collapsed at his neighbor’s front door with multiple stab wounds, police said.
Virginia Giuffre was paid $15,000 (£12,000) by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew, she has claimed in the latest release of documents from a New York court.