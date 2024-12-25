Gloria Allred fires back after prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed case against Alec Baldwin in New Mexico
Gloria Allred fires back after prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed case against Alec Baldwin in New Mexico
Gloria Allred fires back after prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed case against Alec Baldwin in New Mexico
Sandra Bullock attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. See the pictures here...
The report on Gaetz, who had represented Florida in Congress, included allegations related to sexual misconduct and illegal drug use.
A highly viewed video received hundreds of comments praising the youngest son of Donald and Melania Trump.
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.
OTTAWA — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and those in his corner continue to muse about annexing Canada, though Canadian officials have largely sidestepped those comments.
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne, King Charles and other senior royals must adhere to this strict drinking etiquette when it comes to alcohol at Sandringham this Christmas
The two previously some drama back in the day.
It is especially surprising that one of the first federal agencies to come under scrutiny from the incoming administration is one that has returned billions of dollars to many of the same consumers who were counting on leaders in Washington to look out for their wallets.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.
"I finally had enough and demanded a supervisor be called."
The wife of Brooklyn Beckham just inspired our December 31st outfit by wearing a sultry coat look on her Instagram. See photos
Donald Trump said he will reverse President Obama’s decision to rename North America’s highest mountain. The peak was officially known as Mount McKinley from 1917 until 2015, when then-President Barack Obama renamed it Denali, as the mountain was known by indigenous Alaskans. Now Trump says he plans to revert the name to honor William McKinley, America’s 25th president.
PANAMA CITY (AP) — Teddy Roosevelt once declared the Panama Canal “one of the feats to which the people of this republic will look back with the highest pride.” More than a century later, Donald Trump is threatening to take back the waterway for the same republic.
Tiger and Charlie played in their first PNC Championship back in 2020
Elin Nordegren shares three children with retired tight end Jordan Cameron
The reality television star delivered holiday outfit inspo ahead of the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve celebration
"This is what Americans want to see," the senator said.
Anthony Trice, 32, was sentenced to 20 years in prison
Emma and Bruce share two daughters, while the retired actor is also dad to three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. President-elect Donald Trump apparently wants to make another play to take control of Greenland—an autonomous region of Denmark that by all accounts isn’t for sale—even after a disastrous attempt during his first term created a diplomatic firestorm.