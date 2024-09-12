GloRilla Has Major Wardrobe Malfunction During VMAs Debut — Watch Her Dancer Save the Day

Something makes us think that one of GloRilla’s backup dancers is about to get a huge raise.

The rapper gave an energetic performance at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards Wednesday, wowing the crowd with her live rendition of “Yeah Glo!” The number then morphed into her recent single “TGIF,” and that’s when things almost got a little too revealing.

GloRilla performing at the 2024 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/vsw8YdxGU8 — MTV VMAS 2024 (@vmas2024news) September 12, 2024

At one point, after the cameras had cut away for a few moments, a shot of GloRilla sitting center stage revealed that she was holding her top on with one arm across her chest. The artist literally didn’t miss a beat, though, continuing as though nothing had gone wrong. Eventually, a dancer on her right realized what was happening and rushed to GloRilla’s aid, moving quickly to help her stay covered through the end of the performance.

GloRilla was one of several highly anticipated performers at this year’s VMAs, along with Anitta, Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Eminem, Halsey, Karol G, Lenny Kravitz, Lisa, LL Cool J, (host) Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes.

Check out our list of this year’s VMAs winners here, then hit the comments with your words of praise for GloRilla’s quick-thinking co-worker!

