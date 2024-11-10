GloRilla Was ‘Tweaking’ When Taylor Swift Posted Her Song with Sexyy Red: ‘I Felt Good’ (Exclusive)

Swift featured the rappers’ new song ‘WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME’ in an Eras Tour-themed Instagram video

GloRilla is feeling the love from "all the big stars" — especially Taylor Swift!

The rapper, 25, told PEOPLE at Femme It Forward’s Give Her FlowHers Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 8, that she was “tweaking” after Swift used her and Sexyy Red’s song “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” in an Instagram video teasing her return to the Eras Tour.

“I just was tweaking. I’m like, ‘Oh my God. All the big stars love me.’ I felt good,” the musician says of waking up on Oct. 18 and finding out about the unexpected Instagram post from Swift, 34.

Swift’s video showed herself holding her her cat Olivia Benson while walking along the empty floor of the soon-to-be-packed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. "Back in the office" Swift wrote in the Instagram caption, pairing the clip with "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME."

Sexyy Red quickly responded to Swift's use of their track, reposting the video on X with the caption, "Okayyyy @taylorswift13 😍😍💋💋."

Since then, "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME," from GloRilla’s debut album GLORIOUS, recently peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100.

At the Give Her FlowHers Awards Gala, GloRilla was honored with the Big Femme Energy award for her work in the music industry on the same day she received a best rap song Grammy nomination for “Yeah Glo!”

"I feel like I'm that girl," GloRilla (born Gloria Hallelujah Woods) tells PEOPLE, opening up about her recent viral experiences, which includ a video from Rihanna and partying with Beyoncé. "I feel like I'm the one, literally. But I'm humbled about everything though — and grateful."



As she received her Big Femme Energy honor, GloRilla said that she hadn't written an acceptance speech, joking: "I ain’t got no teleprompter because I can’t stay up in heels that long," per the Hollywood Reporter.

"I always live by the three Ds: determination, dedication and diligence," she said, before referencing her 2022 song "Tomorrow" in her speech. "Don’t let nobody tell y'all what y'all can't do, because at the end of the day, the day gotta end. Every day the sun won't shine, but that's why I love tomorrow."

The ceremony celebrates and recognizes "outstanding women who have made a significant impact in entertainment and mentorship," according to Femme It Forward's website.

At the gala on Friday — hosted by fellow rapper Saweetie — Jill Scott, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Doechii, Lady London and Nija were also honored with awards for their work in entertainment.

